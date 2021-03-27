AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Marlon Mack said Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, and himself all provide running backs capable of making big plays.

“This is going to be crazy because once one guy gets hot, it doesn’t stop because the next guy is going to do the same thing and the next guy – like all of us have that one-play thing,” Mack said, via the team’s official site. “We all can take one play and it’s going to pop for 60. So every team has to be on their toes because we are going to keep running and they have to be prepared for it.” Mack is comfortable with how Colts HC Frank Reich plans to distribute carries between their running backs but mentioned their end-goal is to reach the Super Bowl. “I know coach Frank (Reich) — those guys are going to cook something good for us,” Mack said. “I know it is only one ball, but those guys are going to take care of each one of us. We know we are going to make it work. As long as we get to that one thing, that one main goal — that Super Bowl — I think we are going to all be good and happy with it.”

Jaguars

Ian Rapoport points out guaranteed Jaguars’ new QB C.J. Beathard ‘s guaranteed figure of $2.75 million is an indication that Gardner Minshew won’t be on Jacksonville’s roster next season.

‘s guaranteed figure of $2.75 million is an indication that won’t be on Jacksonville’s roster next season. Jaguars’ new WR Phillip Dorsett ‘s one-year, $1.127 million deal includes a $990,000 base salary and $137,500 available in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s one-year, $1.127 million deal includes a $990,000 base salary and $137,500 available in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson) Jaguars’ new QB C.J. Beathard ‘s two-year, $5 million deal includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, his $1 million base salary for 2021 is guaranteed and $1.5 million salary for 2022 is non-guaranteed. He can also receive an annual $400,000 per-game roster bonus and $800,000 playing-time incentives, to go along with a $1.5 million playing time base salary escalator for 2022. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s two-year, $5 million deal includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, his $1 million base salary for 2021 is guaranteed and $1.5 million salary for 2022 is non-guaranteed. He can also receive an annual $400,000 per-game roster bonus and $800,000 playing-time incentives, to go along with a $1.5 million playing time base salary escalator for 2022. (Aaron Wilson) Jaguars DE Adam Gotsis‘ one-year, $1.127 million deal includes a $25,000 signing bonus, $200,000 of his $990,000 base salary is guaranteed, and can receive another $75,000 as a per-game active roster bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Former Titans’ HC Jeff Fisher thinks that the team is getting a great player in CB Janoris Jenkins, and was a part of the group that drafted him back in 2012.

“I hated it when the Rams didn’t re-sign him as a free agent,” Fisher said, via Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com. “It was hard losing him. I loved the kid. I’ve followed him closely and I’m really excited for their program and for the Titans. He’s a good kid and a good player. He was a ball hawk. He had great ball skills and was extremely fluid in and out of his breaks, He’s a very instinctive corner and an instinctive football player. He’s great with the ball in his hands and he’s a great athlete.”

Fisher went on to speak in-depth about Jenkins’ technical skillset as well as his leadership qualities.

“In his own way over the last few years., he’s probably taken over some leadership roles by example and behind scenes,” Fisher said. “He’s a very competitive practice player and as a result, he talks a really good game on the field on Sundays. He loves to visit with the opposing receivers. Athletically, he’s a little long in the tooth. At age 32. he’s been around a while. But I was scouting him last year, and from what I saw, he hadn’t lost anything at all. He’s a technician and he knows that over time, you’re gonna have to lean a little more on technique once those God-given skills level out a bit. He should play longer than most corners his age, because of his technique.”

Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com would be surprised to see the Titans bring back veteran TE Delanie Walker after the team saw the loss of TE Jonnu Smith in free agency.