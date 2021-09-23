AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Injuries were a major part of the story of Colts QB Carson Wentz‘s career at the time he was traded by the Eagles, and Indianapolis prepared for the worst at the same time they were hoping for the best by attaching conditions to the picks they sent to Philadelphia based on how much time Wentz played. That’s proved unfortunately prudent as injuries have once again plagued Wentz’s tenure with the Colts, first a foot injury that wiped out his training camp and now sprains to both ankles that threaten his regular-season availability. It’s undoubtedly frustrating for Wentz even as he tries to take it in stride.

“At the end of the day, it’s football, and at the end of the day, I say it’s God’s plan,” Wentz said via the Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “I can sit and look in the mirror and say ‘woe is me’ and feel bad for myself. I have to learn how to protect myself and all those things, and sometimes you can’t avoid everything. For me, it’s just face one challenge after another. How do we get better from here? How do I personally get better from here and how do we get this team back on track?”

Injuries are a part of football, but there’s no question that Wentz’s style of play invites more punishment than that of a lot of other quarterbacks. Figuring out how to tweak that without losing his identity as a quarterback could be key to Wentz’s NFL future.

“As competitors, you never want to worry about an injury,” Wentz said. “You never want to worry about, ‘If I do this.’ You don’t want to second-guess yourself out there, but at the same time, you want to be smart. You want to be available. You want to be out there with your guys, so it’s a constant analysis every game.”

The Indianapolis Colts worked out OL Derwin Gray, WR Anthony Johnson, DB Ronnell Perkins, and TE David Wells, according to Aaron Wilson.

Jaguars

Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin said playing in Jacksonville “feels right” after spending 2017-2020 with the Seahawks.

“It’s different, and it just feels good,” Griffin said, via John Reid of The Florida Times-Union. “I had a conversation with my mom earlier on the way here, and she was asking me how I felt. And the only words I had [were] that it feels right.”

Griffin mentioned that he approached teammates following the Jaguars’ 23-13 loss to the Broncos in Week 2 in order to make sure everyone is still “on board.”

“As soon as we came in, I went around the whole locker room saying to ones with their head down, stay in it, continue to believe,” said Griffin. “Because once it turns around, once it clicks, I need everybody on board. That’s my message going around the locker room and I’m going to stick by it.”

Jaguars LB Myles Jack said he was fined $20,000 for trash talking in Week 2: “I’m done talking. I’m only talking to my teammates the rest of the year.” (Mark Long)

