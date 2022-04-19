AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

New Colts CB Stephon Gilmore on what made him decide to sign with the Colts: “The visit last week… I think the future here is bright.” (Zak Keefer)

on what made him decide to sign with the Colts: “The visit last week… I think the future here is bright.” (Zak Keefer) Gilmore’s two-year deal has a base value of $20 million, including base salaries of $10.02 and $9.98 million. Of that, $9.5 million is fully guaranteed with up to $13 million guaranteed for injury. There is also $1.5 million annually in incentives. (Albert Breer)

Colts LB Brandon King ‘s contract qualifies for the veteran salary benefit. It includes a signing bonus of $152,500 and a base salary of $1.035 million, $250,000 of which is guaranteed. (Joel Erickson)

‘s contract qualifies for the veteran salary benefit. It includes a signing bonus of $152,500 and a base salary of $1.035 million, $250,000 of which is guaranteed. (Joel Erickson) Colts S Rodney McLeod ‘s one-year deal has a base value of $1.77 million and includes a fully-guaranteed $1.12 million base salary and a signing bonus of $650,000. (Over The Cap)

‘s one-year deal has a base value of $1.77 million and includes a fully-guaranteed $1.12 million base salary and a signing bonus of $650,000. (Over The Cap) The Colts had a top 30 visit with Oklahoma State LB Devin Harper. (Aaron Wilson)

Jaguars

NBC Sports’ Peter King discussed the upcoming draft with a panel of NFL decision-makers. There were a lot of split opinions on what the Jaguars will do with the No. 1 pick, with evaluators split between Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson and Georgia DE Travon Walker.

“Tough call for Jacksonville, because Aidan Hutchinson’s such a safe pick. I look at [Jags GM] Trent Baalke’s history going back to San Francisco. That year he picked Aldon Smith [2011], look who he passed on — J.J. Watt, Cameron Jordan. Bigger guys, sturdier guys. Trent picked the guy with tools and traits, Smith. That’s why I think he’ll take Travon Walker. Great kid, and he’s got all the traits except consistent production,” one GM said.

“I wouldn’t draft Walker thinking you’re getting Von Miller. He’s not a classic edge. He’s more an all-around guy who plays the run well too. He’s a great example of this draft—not a no-doubt prospect, but intriguing,” another GM added.

Some of the executives King talked to weren’t ready to rule out an offensive tackle for the Jaguars even though they franchise-tagged Cam Robinson and have two former second-round picks in Walker Little and Jawaan Taylor battling to start on the right side.

and have two former second-round picks in and battling to start on the right side. One exec for another team points out to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer the Jaguars have done their homework on the top tackles: “I know they tagged Cam Robinson, and everyone thinks that’s a big thing, but if you have a chance to take a really good left tackle with that pick, is that really going to stop you from doing it?”

Titans

Titans GM Jon Robinson admitted the team would love to add more draft picks before the upcoming draft, saying that he would love to further bolster the roster.

“I think everything is on the table,” Robinson said via Titans Wire. “We talk about it every year – we don’t play until September. The roster is never final until September and you are working every avenue to try and improve your football team. We feel like we have bolstered our football team in free agency this offseason with some guys we’ve brought back, some guys that were released from other teams, and then trades. And we’ll do the same thing in the draft. I would say that no position is off the table if we think they can help our football team. We’ll try to position ourselves to take the best player that we think can help our football team there at 26, and when we’re on the clock again. But, we’d love to have more picks, if we can trade.”

According to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Titans, along with other teams with star receivers in contract years, have so far brushed aside all trade inquiries for WR A.J. Brown .

. Most NFL front office personnel who Howe polled thought the Titans would eventually work out a long-term deal to keep Brown, although things could always go sideways in negotiations.

The Titans have hosted Memphis WR Calvin Austin for a pre-draft visit. (Tony Pauline)