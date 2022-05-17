AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

The Colts turned to WR Alec Pierce in the second round to continue to address their receiving corps, identifying his size and athleticism as traits they could really use. It’s early, but Pierce reportedly has been impressive during rookie minicamp, especially in the red zone.

“It becomes basketball down there,” he said via the Athletic’s Stephen Holder. “You have to go up and high-point the ball, rebound the ball. I think definitely my ability to go up and make contested catches, to go up over people, is definitely one of my strong suits. … Being able to go up and make tough catches and twist your body, and really make a huge catch radius, the quarterback’s able to throw the ball wherever and you can make the play. You’re kind of always open that way.”

The Colts also used a third-round pick on TE Jelani Woods, making it clear size is something they value out of their pass-catchers. Pierce (6-3) and Woods (6-7) will join a group that already includes WR Michael Pittman (6-4) and TE Mo Alie-Cox (6-7)

“You’ve got to play to your strengths,” Colts HC Frank Reich said. “That’s the thing about a big man — you can always create a mismatch and always create leverage by your length. Then when you get an accurate passer to take advantage of that, it can be a big playmaking advantage.”

Holder notes Colts RB Deon Jackson ‘s performance in practices last year helped the team feel comfortable moving on from Jordan Wilkins , and he’s the current leader to replace Marlon Mack as the No. 3 back.

‘s performance in practices last year helped the team feel comfortable moving on from , and he’s the current leader to replace as the No. 3 back. However, Holder points out the Colts signed three undrafted rookies to push Jackson in camp: Max Borghi , CJ Verdell and D’Vonte Price .

, and . This was also before the Colts signed veteran RB Phillip Lindsay on Tuesday.

Jaguars

Jaguars third-round LB Chad Muma spoke about taking the field with two other high-profile rookies in his teammate from Wyoming RB Trey Smith III and LB Devin Lloyd.

Smith signed with the team as an undrafted free agent and is the son of former Jaguars WR Jimmy Smith.

“Having Devin [Lloyd] and I out there and be able to really communicate and really communicate with each other and really push each other, that’s kind of something that we talked about going into today,” Muma said, via JaguarsWire.com. “From here on out it’s just to push each other every single day to really get ourselves better and always [have] that communication aspect where we’re making both the calls and we’re having that leadership on both sides of the defense. I think Trey Smith [III] is a great player. He’s a hard worker. He’s a great leader also on our Wyoming team back in the past.”

Titans

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes it’s not uncommon for rookies to struggle with conditioning at minicamp given their last football practice was either before their bowl game or end of the college football regular season, which is worth keeping in mind for Titans first-round WR Treylon Burks .

. However, Breer also points out he’s heard Burks has had issues keeping his weight down. He’s listed at 225 pounds but was reportedly in the 240s at times his final season at Arkansas and weighed in the 230s for some of his workouts with teams.