AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence, Titans

Colts

Looking to add more help at wide receiver, the Colts used a second-round pick on former Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce, a big-bodied contested-catch threat who showed better-than-expected athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine. What was most appealing to the Colts, though, was Pierce’s ability to attack the ball in the air.

“You can tell he’s done it,” Colts area scout Chad Henry said via 1075TheFan.com’s Kevin Bowen. “He’s done that playing volleyball. His ball skills are really good that way and his timing, his timing and ability to track the ball, and I think that transfers. He’s really competitive. He’s got really good ball skills. He’s like a basketball player on the outside, (with) competitive balls.”

Pierce has drawn some comparisons to former Packers WR Jordy Nelson but the Colts think Pierce is different in a few key ways.

“Jordy Nelson was mentioned (as a comp) a couple of times, but (Pierce’s) unique in his own ways,” Colts director of player personnel Kevin Rogers said. “He’s a vertical guy, go up and get the football. I think he’s probably a little more flexible than Jordy. Jordy was probably a little more polished on the underneath stuff, but we think that Alec will develop in that respect.”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence feels that they are “building toward something special” with HC Doug Pederson and thinks their new coach is building trust with the entire team.

“We’re building toward something special,” Lawrence said, via Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. “It’s been great, just the way (Doug) interacts with the team, the way he leads. I think personality-wise, we’re similar. We get along well. Our demeanors are very similar. … Obviously he played quarterback, he’s won a Super Bowl as a player and as a coach, so he knows how to get there. He knows how to do it. I think that’s really important to have in a leader like that. And just the energy he’s brought to the building has been awesome, and really building that trust of the team, he’s done a great job.”

Lawrence said that his rookie season taught him to stay consistent with his attitude and work ethic despite their struggles.

“I think (last year) really taught me how to stay the same every day, to be consistent,” Lawrence said. “Just my attitude, my work ethic, no matter how things are going. I know what it’s like to struggle as a rookie. … Now in my second year, I have a good feel for the schedule (and) can really feel like I’m prepared.”

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill spoke highly of newly acquired TE Austin Hooper and says that they’re on the same page in offseason workouts.

“Just reading his body language, how he comes in and out of breaks,” Tannehill said recently, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “There are little things that you probably don’t notice from the outside that I can file away and learn from. He’s got such a savvy feel for running routes, his route craft, and how he’s able to use his size/quickness at the top of the routes to get open.

“You gotta see it a few times, whether it’s on tape or in person. That way we’re on the same page and I can anticipate where he’s going to be.”