AFC Notes: Colts, Lovie Smith, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus writes that a reunion with Matt Ryan and free-agent Julio Jones makes “too much sense on paper” for Indianapolis.
Texans
Texans GM Nick Caserio is happy with his decision to name Lovie Smith as the team’s head coach and is seeing progress during offseason minicamp.
“I think Lovie has been consistent since the day that he was put in that chair and from the start of the offseason program about what the expectation is for the players, what the expectation is for the program, and it’s about work and it’s about improvement,” Caserio said on Sports Radio 610. “So, I would say when that was laid out to where we are now, I would say progress in that area. The players ultimately have to take ownership, but the communication from Lovie to the players and Lovie to the leadership group and then the leadership group disseminating information throughout the team, I’d say we’re in a really good spot relative to those measures.”
Titans
Titans fifth-round WR Kyle Philips embraces the role of blocking and helping out in the run game, explaining that at UCLA, you had to block in order to get on the field.
“Coming from UCLA, if you weren’t blocking, you weren’t going to be on the field,” Philips said, via Titans Wire. “It’s something I enjoy doing. I like being able to make plays for other people.”
UCLA HC Chip Kelly complimented Philips’ blocking abilities, adding that his all-around abilities as a player would be desirable to any team.
“(It’s) not underrated by our coaching staff — [Philips] was one of our players of the game just because of how well he blocked,” Kelly said. “I think that’s what makes Kyle such a great receiver is that he will do everything. He can block, he can run routes, he can catch, he’s a great special teams player for us, he’s a great all-around football player.”
Philips said the Titans placing an emphasis on run blocking was something that came natural for him and believes that Tennessee is a natural fit for him.
“What came most naturally for me [during the Titans offseason] is just the receiver support in the run game here,” Philips said. “That’s something that translated perfectly from UCLA.”
