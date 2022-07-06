AFC Notes: Colts, Lovie Smith, Texans, Titans

Titans

Titans fifth-round WR Kyle Philips embraces the role of blocking and helping out in the run game, explaining that at UCLA, you had to block in order to get on the field.

“Coming from UCLA, if you weren’t blocking, you weren’t going to be on the field,” Philips said, via Titans Wire. “It’s something I enjoy doing. I like being able to make plays for other people.”

UCLA HC Chip Kelly complimented Philips’ blocking abilities, adding that his all-around abilities as a player would be desirable to any team.

“(It’s) not underrated by our coaching staff — [Philips] was one of our players of the game just because of how well he blocked,” Kelly said. “I think that’s what makes Kyle such a great receiver is that he will do everything. He can block, he can run routes, he can catch, he’s a great special teams player for us, he’s a great all-around football player.”

Philips said the Titans placing an emphasis on run blocking was something that came natural for him and believes that Tennessee is a natural fit for him.

“What came most naturally for me [during the Titans offseason] is just the receiver support in the run game here,” Philips said. “That’s something that translated perfectly from UCLA.”