AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts suffered another disappointing defeat to the Jaguars on Sunday. Matt Ryan admitted that they have not lived up to expectations this year.

“I certainly had high expectations coming in,” Ryan said, via ESPN.com. “And you certainly don’t think you’re going to be 0-1-1. That’s just not in the competitor’s mindset. We are where we are and I think being realistic about where we’re at is important. It has to be brutal honesty.”

Reich tried to take the blame for the team’s performance.

“We were just not productive in the first half,” Reich said. “We just couldn’t get a completion, we couldn’t run the ball on first and second down. It seemed like in the first half every run was 2 yards. And with us, when we’re humming, we’re effective on first and second down.

“As pathetic as that was today, where this is and where we need to be, the distance is not that far. We have the players and coaches to do it. I know that doesn’t play in the outside world and I’m fine with that. We’ll take our medicine and I’ll take my medicine and we’ll just keep doing what we do.”

The Colts have unveiled a banner outside of Lucas Oil Stadium that depicts former WR T.Y. Hilton , which reads “Thank you for the memories!” (Mike Chappell)

, which reads “Thank you for the memories!” (Mike Chappell) Colts DeForest Buckner was unhappy about the team’s blowout loss to the Jaguars on Sunday: “S**t was embarrassing. We got our a** whooped.” ( DTwas unhappy about the team’s blowout loss to the Jaguars on Sunday: “S**t was embarrassing. We got our a** whooped.” ( James Boyd

Texans

Texans second-round S Jalen Pitre was fined $9,045 for unnecessary roughness on a high hit to a receiver in the Week 1 tie against the Colts. (Mike Chappell)

Titans

Titans CB Caleb Farley has yet to find a role in the defense this season but is remaining positive and patiently waiting for his chance to make a difference in Nashville.

“I just do whatever they ask me to do to the best of my ability,” Farley said, via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “I feel like if I take care of that, I try and earn a bigger role and everything should take care of itself. I am definitely motivated and ready to show it on Monday. I am ready to go out there and have a good game and go out there to compete.”

“I am excited just to go out there and get a second shot at it,” Farley added. “This game last year was the game I got injured, on a Monday night, as ironic as that is. So I am just excited to be able to get back out there and get another shot at it. (A year later) I feel good, I am confident. And I am just ready to go out there and cut it loose and play and make plays to help us get this win.”