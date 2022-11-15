AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday was asked again why he decided to take a job he objectively was not qualified for, bypassing other coaches who have been grinding for years and especially coaches of color who have been told they’re not getting these high-profile jobs because there’s a lack of qualified candidates. Saturday’s response was that he did it for players, who he thinks inherently should be viewed as having some qualifications to coach.

“My wife and I were praying about this, and I wanted a player to get a chance,” Saturday told NFL Media’s Jim Trotter. “I’ve seen the [Aaron] Boones of the world go straight from TV to being the manager of the Yankees. I’ve seen basketball guys go straight to the head coaching job and get opportunities. I have not seen that in the NFL, and I told my wife, ‘This does not just come around. It’s not something that’s just arbitrary.’ And I felt very passionate and convicted that, if I step up and I do a good job, and people can see the way that former players can lead a group of men …

“I don’t pretend to be the smartest coach on the staff; I pale in comparison, and I mix [sic] no words. But I do know how to lead men, whether that’s coaches, players or an organization. And I know a bunch of men who are just like me that I’ve lived with, I’ve broken bread with, I’ve played with and against. And I want us to have a chance. I want players to have a chance. I had no idea if (Irsay) was going to go with me, but I just told my wife that I felt the Lord leading me here. The other side for me personally is, I care about this organization. This isn’t just a job; this is the organization I lived in and my adult life was forged in. My wife and I have all our kids here. I told them the first day, it’s not just about players, it’s not just about coaches — although I love them and their families, and I understand the seat that they’re sitting in — but, bro, the equipment room, the media relations, the training room, I love them and care about them. I know I can help them and help this organization turn around and get the direct [sic] they need. Maybe I break through and different owners turn around and say, ‘Hey, maybe we give guys chances, and maybe it starts with people who have played for the organization.'”

Texans

Texans TE Jordan Akins made some big plays in the team’s loss to the Giants and earned more praise from HC Lovie Smith due to the playmaking ability he displayed on Sunday.

“My goal is to score a touchdown whenever I get the ball and cross the pylon,” Akins said, via Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com. “The offensive line did a great job opening up lanes. We got the mismatches we wanted and we capitalized. It was just a screen so I got the ball and my blocks were set perfectly thanks to my line. I made a cut and I made another cut and strode it out. I got to work on that speed in the offseason.”

Houston has been looking for help at tight end all season and Smith sounded like a big fan of Akins.

“Jordan Akins, it seemed like from the moment we picked him up, the guy has just made play after play,” Smith said. “He’s a tough matchup. Tough matchup size-wise for a safety or a linebacker. Just what he’s been able to do. Every time we threw the ball, it seemed like he was able to make some type of big play. Wish we could’ve gotten one of those long ones into the end zone. He’s just a good, productive football player that we need to keep in the game plan and really need to get into the game plan more.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel revealed C Ben Jones suffered a concussion on Sunday and is still being evaluated in concussion protocol. (Turron Davenport)