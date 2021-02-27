AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

One AFC Scouting Director told Matt Lombardo of FanSided that DE Denico Autry is a player who can effectively fit with any team next season.

“He lines up and fits in any defensive scheme. You can rush him inside or off the edge. He’s been productive and even though he is 31, you watch him on film and he’s just starting to hit his stride.”

Syracuse DB Trill Williams has met virtually with the Colts, and it is unclear what position he will play in the NFL as some teams like him as a safety and other teams see him as a cornerback. (Justin Melo)

Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble has met virtually with the Colts. (Justin Melo)

Texans

According to Ian Rapoport, the “stances have not changed” with Texans QB Deshaun Watson‘s situation, and his issues with the organization fall on owner Cal McNair instead of new HC David Culley and GM Nick Caserio.

However, Rapoport doesn't sense "any end in sight, at all" for Watson's situation and it could likely stretch all the way into training camp.

Syracuse DB Trill Williams has met virtually with the Texans, and it is unclear what position he will play in the NFL as some teams like him as a safety and other teams see him as a cornerback. (Justin Melo)

The Texans now have around $19 million in cap space to work with after freeing up $11.275 million by cutting RB Duke Johnson and C Nick Martin. (Spotrac)

Titans

One anonymous AFC personnel executive told Matt Lombardo of Fansided that Titans’ TE Jonnu Smith is the player to watch in free agency this offseason.

“He’s the kind of pass-catching tight end that with all these teams looking for playmakers at the position, his value is only going to be pushed higher. He can run, he’s athletic, and he’s improved every year,” the executive said.