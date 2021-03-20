AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts’ owner Jim Irsay mentioned that he has big expectations for 2021 and referred to the team as a potential “golden era” for the organization.

“I really believe that you will see a golden era develop as we go into this decade sitting here in 2021,” Irsay said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s official site. “I believe it with all my heart and soul. There’s good reason to believe it. You talk to people around the league and people that know, they’re going to agree with what I’m saying when they look at Chris Ballard and Frank Reich and the expectations going into this decade that we have for both of them leading the team.”

Irsay feels the addition of Carson Wentz has brought “excitement in the building” and doesn’t see “a lot of weaknesses” in the quarterback.

“But I really feel that with Carson coming in, he’s a veteran but he’s a young veteran,” Irsay said. “I tell you, the excitement in the building and talking to Frank Reich, I wish you guys could hear his voice and the things we’ve talked about to they point because I really don’t see a lot of weaknesses in Carson’s game, in his leadership and everything he brings to the table. I think they’re all strengths, all a main reason he was the second pick in the draft, a main reason that he was really close to having that incredible year of being that MVP and Super Bowl champion. The injury came in, those things happened but he’s healthy and he’s very excited to be here, and we’re excited to have him.”

Irsay reiterated that Wentz is the “man for the job” to bring stability to their quarterback position after Andrew Luck‘s sudden retirement and Philip Rivers‘ one year with the organization.

“I really do feel — I can’t emphasize how strongly I feel — that Carson is the man for the job for the Colts at this time,” Irsay said. “And believe me, there’s been a lot, as you guys know with the quarterback situation that has happened over the last three years. And to get someone that I really do believe, and I do believe this, after looking at this game for 50 years and seeing guys come and go at that key position, I really think that he can be that guy that’s the centerpiece and the guy that’s going to be around with these teams that we put together for the next decade that give the Colts a chance for greatness. I really feel that.”

Texans

Titans