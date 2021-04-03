AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Tony Pauline of PFN reports that Eagles GM Howie Roseman wanted a third-round pick for TE Zach Ertz , which led to the Chargers and Bills going in different directions at the position.

According to Pauline, the Colts are still interested in Ertz, but sources have told him that the market for Ertz right now is a fifth-round pick that could increase in value based on playing time and production.

Pauline expects the Eagles to trade Ertz during the draft if there isn’t a deal in place before then.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes that Ravens OT Orlando Brown ‘s reps have been quiet about how his trade market has developed but a number of teams still need a left tackle, including the Bears, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Dolphins, Panthers, Vikings, and Washington.

Of that group, though, Zrebiec points out the Colts are usually loath to part with high draft capital even though they've already traded first-round picks for DT DeForest Buckner and QB Carson Wentz.

Texans

After the Broncos rescinded the restricted free agent tender on him, RB Phillip Lindsay landed with the Texans. Lindsay says there are no hard feelings between him and Denver and he’s happy to be in Houston.

“[It] definitely was a whirlwind of things, different points of views on certain things, but in the end, everything worked out how it’s supposed to work out,” Lindsay said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s official site. “I’m a full believer in that. Nothing but respect for George [Paton]. I think that he’s going to be a great G.M. there in Denver. I think what he did for me was he was able to let me go. When I was pretty much stuck on the tender, it was harder for teams to come get me, because they were nervous they were going to be matched. When we came to a mutual agreement, it helped me find a different destination that was going to fit me better at this moment in my career.”

Texan’s new RB Mark Ingram said he is excited to work with HC David Culley and mentioned that the coach will “demand perfection” from them: “I was excited for him. He’s been coaching so many years. He’s a great guy, a great human being. He’s just a good person all-around. He’s encouraging. He’ll also hold you accountable. He will demand perfection.” (Aaron Wilson)

Ingram feels he has "a lot left in the tank" for his career despite being 31-years old: "I still feel like my best football is ahead of me. Unless you look at my birth certificate, you can't tell I'm 31 years old. I feel like my game has a lot left in the tank and I'm excited to prove that." (Aaron Wilson)

