AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Per the Athletic’s Stephen Holder, the Colts weren’t comfortable going with 2020 fourth-round QB Jacob Eason as the starter because of everything they’ve seen from him during camp and the preseason, not just his five-attempt stint in Week 2 against the Rams that included an interception.
- Colts HC Frank Reich said after the game they thought a hobbled QB Carson Wentz gave them their best chance to win even if they had to adjust the game plan: “Yes, he’s mobile and can make plays, but he’s a really smart guy. He can play the drop-back game. So that’s something we’ve talked about. We just needed to commit to it. That’s a bit of a different mentality for him because he is so aggressive and wanting to move and get out of the pocket.”
- Colts OC Marcus Brady said it is difficult to get RB Marlon Mack involved with RB Jonathan Taylor and RB Nyheim Hines, hence the openness to trading him: “When you’ve got that much talent in the backfield, it’s sometimes hard to share the wealth.” (Zak Keefer)
- Colts HC Frank Reich said G Quenton Nelson (ankle) will “probably” be ruled out from Week 4. (Mike Wells)
- Colts QB Carson Wentz (ankles) was limited on Wednesday.
- Reich confirmed that Colts QB Brett Hundley is their primary backup for Week 4. (Mike Wells)
- Wentz mentions that he feels “way better, way better” on Wednesday. (Joel A. Erickson)
- The Colts hosted cornerbacks D.J. Hayden and Grant Haley for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Texans
- Texans HC David Culley had high praise of veteran WR Brandin Cooks: “He has all the qualities you want in a receiver. He’s very skilled at playing the position. He’s not just a receiver who can run and who’s fast. He’s played big for us down the field. He’s been a consistent playmaker for us.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Culley said LG Tytus Howard is progressively improving after converting from offensive tackle: “He’s improving. He’s gotten more comfortable there. I think it’s been good for him. He’s been stable at one position. I think you’re seeing him playing a little more aggressive as he gets comfortable.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Culley said OT Marcus Cannon has developed his stamina and is playing up to their expectations: “His stamina has gotten much much better. He’s been what we thought he would be.” (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
- Jets WR Corey Davis said his former team, the Tennessee Titans, made no efforts to re-sign him as a free agent. (Connor Hughes)
- The Titans brought in DB Rodney Clemons, LB Sharif Finch, and LB Anthony Hines for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Of this group, Tennessee signed Finch to their practice squad.
- The Titans also hosted OLB Shilique Calhoun for a visit. (Aaron Wilson)
