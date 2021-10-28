AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) said he feels good but must be able to perform over the next two days of practice: “I feel good. I’ve got some more things to do.” (George Bremer)
- According to Zak Keefer, OL Mark Glowinski and Chris Reed will split reps at right guard.
Texans
- Texans OC Tim Kelly had high praise of veteran RB David Johnson, describing that he’s productive in both the running and passing game: “He’s obviously a really good runner and in the passing game. He’s done a good job of earning the quarterback’s trust. It provides us with opportunities to get him the ball.” (Aaron Wilson)
- When asked about Tyrod Taylor starting Week 8, Kelly said he expects any quarterback to execute: “I expected whoever’s out there to execute.” (Aaron Wilson)
- As for the other Texans running backs’ roles increasing following the trade of Mark Ingram, Kelly said their entire room must do well in picking up Ingram’s role: “All those guys have to do a good job of picking it up.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Aaron Wilson reports the Texans worked out OL Zach Bailey and DB T.J. Green.
- Texans LB Zach Cunningham said the team understands the trade deadline could be busy: “There’s going to be conversations.” (Wilson)
- According to TexansCap, the Texans save $1.045 million by trading RB Mark Ingram, while incurring $1,277,777 in dead money.
Titans
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans worked out RB D’Onta Foreman and RB Josh Adams before signing RB Dontrell Hilliard.
