AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

Colts

Colts RB Nyheim Hines is looking forward to working with veteran QB Matt Ryan this season.

“When we get a certain defense, we know Matt is going out there to try to kill,” Hines said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “He makes the tight throws when he needs to. He’s not missing the layups. It’s all on the quarterback. Quarterback play is everything. We’re going to have the great quarterback play this year. When the box is stacked, he’s going to see it and make the reads to get out of it. When it’s not stacked, he’s not going to be scared to hand the ball off. Matt has the keys, and we’re going to go as far as he goes.”

Texans

Texans OC Pep Hamilton wants to create a more balanced attack on offense to help open things up in the passing game.

“If you go and just look at the analytics, look at the data, I think it’s important that you have balance in your offensive attack if you want to be a successful team in this league,” Hamilton said, via Texans Wire. “We’re ultimately going to do whatever we have to do to score one more point than the opponent.”

Hamilton believes that by being able to run the ball efficiently the team will be able to help take some of the load off of QB Davis Mills.

“It may be pushing the ball outfield in the passing game,” Hamilton said. “Of course, at some point you want to finish the game running the football. We want to be good at all of the above.”

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill said that he’s using last season’s loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round as motivation toward next season.

“Like I said,” Tannehill said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “It’s a scar that I’ll carry with me. But I am looking forward to this year. (I’ll be) using it as fuel as I move forward. It’s something I’ll always remember, but at the same time, I dealt with it, it’s in the past, and now I’m using it as fuel to move forward.”

Tannehill is pleased with how they’ve practiced during the offseason program and praised newly signed players like TE Austin Hooper, WR Josh Malone, and first-round WR Treylon Burks.

“We’ve done a lot of great stuff,” Tannehill said. “I am proud of our guys, the way we’ve come out and completed every single day. We’ve made a lot of progress – there’s a lot of new faces around here. To see those guys come out and learn the playbook, learn the way do things, and we’re learning each other as players. I am learning how Chig runs, I am learning how Austin runs, learning Treylon a little bit. A bunch of new faces – Josh (Malone), guys who haven’t been around here much, but learning how they move, learning how they run runs and how they fit in our system. Our guys have worked extremely hard and they’re going out there and competing and making plays. I’ve seen a lot of progress from all position groups throughout this spring. So it gives me a lot of excitement moving forward and (we have to) carry that momentum into training camp.” Titans OC Todd Downing has been impressed by Tannehill this offseason and thinks he’s done well stepping up as a leader. “I think (he’s had) a great offseason,” Downing said. “I think he’s done a nice job stepping into that leadership role. He’s always been the leader of this offense, but certainly having a little bit louder voice and making sure he’s getting what he’s looking for in certain route concepts and things like that. I think he’s done a nice job helping the new guys transition into their new roles and understanding where they fit in the big picture. So, Ryan has been doing a nice job. We’re lucky to have him.”