AFC Notes: Colts, Titans, Caleb Farley

Colts

The Colts notched their first win of the season in an upset against the Chiefs in Week 3, pushing their record to 1-1-1. Week 4 presents an even more important challenge, however, with the Titans coming to town. Tennessee has won four of the last six meetings and prevented the Colts from winning the AFC South in HC Frank Reich‘s tenure. It’s something owner Jim Irsay is well aware of and has addressed with the team multiple times, including before training camp this year.

“It’s a sticking point with me,” Irsay said at the owners meetings last spring via the Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “I challenged all of the guys in there. (I told them) ‘You guys are getting your ass kicked, and you’re not doing anything about it.’ Oh, we’ll get them next time? Not good enough. Who’s gonna stop it? Who’s gonna stand up and stop it?”

“I don’t hide from the clear facts that are out there competitively,” Irsay added. “I wanna know. I wanna put them right in front of us — that’s just the way it is. You have to know where your nemeses lie. And it’s just completely unacceptable the way they’ve dominated the division over us. It just is. We have to prove we can beat them and beat them when it most matters. And consistently beat them. We haven’t.”

Caleb Farley

Titans CB Caleb Farley has his head in the right place after a rough start to the 2022 season.

“I’m confident,” Farley said, via Sports Illustrated. “I mean, I’m not happy with it, but I’m here to work hard and do what I can do to put myself in position to help this team win. When the opportunity comes, whenever they make that decision or that call, it’s my job to rise to the occasion and do the best I can to come in and execute. That’s where I’m at mentally. Emotionally, I’m fine, I’m good, I’m excited. I’m glad we got our first win. Try to get another one this week.”

The team opting to play CB Terrance Mitchell didn’t come as a surprise to Farley.

“You’ve just got to put your head down and do what’s best for the team, put the team first,” Farley said. “That’s the decision that was made, and I stick behind it because guys make decisions that are best for the team.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said the team is still evaluating that position on a daily basis and nothing is set in stone.

“Hopefully we can have a full practice and have a competition,” Vrabel said. “See who is going to be the guy who is going to go out and play for us, and what the rotation might look like, as we work through what personnel they’re in and what personnel we end up playing.”

Vrabel eluded to Farley’s issues being more mental than physical when asked about what he needs to improve on.

“We just all have to get comfortable doing our jobs and making sure that we’re understanding the call, understanding what the concept is that we’re trying to get done,” Vrabel said “Whether you’re playing pass rusher, inside linebacker or corner, just making sure that whatever that call is, that it’s getting executed. And that everyone is focused on doing their job.”

Titans

According to Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com, WR Racey McMath will not return for Week 4 or 5 and isn’t expected back from injury any time in the near future.

will not return for Week 4 or 5 and isn’t expected back from injury any time in the near future. Titans S Amani Hooker was fined $15,914 for unnecessary roughness against the Raiders. (Jonathan Jones)