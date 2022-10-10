AFC Notes: Colts, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich on the team’s offensive issues, including those with QB Matt Ryan: “My evaluation and my comfort with Matt as our starting QB is very high.” (Zak Keefer)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson isn’t lacking confidence despite the poor performance from QB Trevor Lawrence on Sunday.

“He’s going to get better,” Pederson said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “He’s going to get better. I’m not worried about that at all. We have a lot of faith and trust in him and he can definitely do the job. We’ve seen it this season. We’ve just got to keep working on it.”

Lawrence on his interception in the red zone: “I just forced it. Just a bad decision. That’s one you just throw away, maybe run it in, live to play another down. I can’t do that.” (John Shipley)

Pederson told reporters that it takes time for young quarterbacks to have success in this league: “A lot of times, nobody wants to wait anymore … and I get that.” (Shipley)

Pederson said he should have called more runs in the second half and kept RB Travis Etienne involved: “It’s on me as a play caller.” (Michael DiRocco)

involved: “It’s on me as a play caller.” (Michael DiRocco) Pederson also commented on WR Christian Kirk‘s lack of involvement, saying that the plays drawn up for Kirk were taken away by Houston’s strong play on defense. (Shipley)

Texans

Texans fourth-round RB Dameon Pierce on his performance this week: “Tenacity, I don’t ever quit. I fight for every yard and try to get every inch I can. That’s always how I was taught to play the game. No matter how big you are or how small you are, you play with a lot of heart and good things are going to come to you.” (Aaron Wilson)

on his performance this week: “Tenacity, I don’t ever quit. I fight for every yard and try to get every inch I can. That’s always how I was taught to play the game. No matter how big you are or how small you are, you play with a lot of heart and good things are going to come to you.” (Aaron Wilson) Texans HC Lovie Smith on Pierce: “He’s had a consistent impact on our team. We know he’s going to finish. We know he’s going to show toughness.” (Wilson)