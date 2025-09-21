AFC Notes: Creed Humphrey, Derwin James, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Tyler Badie has been listed as the Broncos’ third running back while Jaleel McLaughlin was a healthy scratch. Denver HC Sean Payton thinks Badie gives them a running back who is successful as a pass blocker.

“He’s a guy that can do a number of things well,” Payton said, via BroncosWire. “We think he can run well, he’s good in the pickups, he’s good in the passing game. You know exactly what you’re getting, and sometimes, this week is a significant week in the protections because of the amount of pressure looks we get.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh called S Derwin James the best safety in NFL history following their Week 2 win over the Raiders. Harbaugh explained that James contributes to coverage in several different ways and can also blitz when needed.

“It’s like being around greatness every day, whether it’s the practice environment, the training environment, the meeting environment, the way he is on the sideline and most of the way he is and during the game. He’s incredible. It’s just enthusiasm unknown to mankind. When he tackles, he gets him down. He can cover, he can play any position in the in the secondary. I guess what jumps out the most is he can play nickel, he can play dime backer, he could play corner, he could play in the deep half, he can play in the deep middle, he can blitz. You have to compare him to Willie Mays at that point. He’s a five-tool, six-tool secondary player. It’s incredible what he can do. It’s like Superman when he puts on the armor, when he puts on that suit and wears that number three. He’s donning the cape. He’s a Superman out there,” Harbaugh said, via PFT.

Chiefs

The Chiefs added OTs Josh Simmons and Kingsley Suamataia to bolster their offensive line over the offseason. Kansas City C Creed Humphrey has been impressed by both players and thinks they are improving each week.

“Yeah, they’re (Josh Simmons and Kingsley Suamataia) both improving each week. They’re both coming in with the right mindset, working on the things they need to work on, and they’ve gotten better throughout the past two weeks,” Humphrey said, via ChiefsWire. “And continue to hope to see a good jump from them. But they’re coming in (and) they’re playing their tails off, efforts have been awesome, and they’re continuing to improve each week.”

Humphrey thinks their offensive line must start stronger in Week 3 and show good energy in games.

“Starting fast. Coming out of the gate playing hard, physical (and) great fundamentally, all those things,” Humphrey said. “And finishing plays. If our guys get tackled, we’re there to pick them up, things like that. Just leading from an energy standpoint, coming out fast, playing physical (and) setting the tone for the guys early.”

Dan Graziano of ESPN writes that he could see Chiefs seventh-round RB Brashard Smith getting more playing time if fellow RBs Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt aren’t able to be more productive.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice will be allowed back in the team building this coming week per the terms of his six-game suspension and can participate in meetings, though not in any on-field activities. (Ian Rapoport)

will be allowed back in the team building this coming week per the terms of his six-game suspension and can participate in meetings, though not in any on-field activities. (Ian Rapoport) Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was fined $14,491 for obscene gestures.