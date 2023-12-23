AFC Notes: Dameon Pierce, Michael Pittman, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman admitted that the hit he sustained by Steelers DB Damontae Kazee left him confused where he was at and is grateful that he’s still able to walk.

“It’s by the pure grace of God that I was able to get up and walk,” Pittman said, via PFT. “That was a scary hit. Going through my head at the point was nothing. I wasn’t thinking nothing. I didn’t know where I was at.”

Pittman added that he do think the team was head-hunting, but doesn’t wish Kazee to have such a lengthy suspension accompanied with a heavy fine.

“I do think that they were head-hunting, but I don’t think he meant to impose life-changing injury,” Pittman said. “I don’t think any player has that in them. You never want to see guys lose games and lose that much money. I don’t think he was trying to do that. He has a family, too. I know that’s a hefty fine. He’s going to miss out on a lot of money that he was counting on. So you never want to see that.”

Ian Rapoport notes Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) has no injury designation for Week 16.

Texans

Texans OC Bobby Slowik said they are running a “completely different scheme” than before RB Dameon Pierce‘s ankle injury: “It’s a completely different scheme than what he was in before. It takes time,” via Aaron Wilson.

Titans

Titans DB Caleb Farley said he’s doing everything he can to get back on the field, but he’s still not at 100%.

“It’s a blessing to be out there but it’s still real difficult for me to run,” Farley said, via Titans Wire. “I’ve got a lot going on with this nerve but I think I wanted to get out there to progress and kind of force my body to adapt and continue to get better. Being out there is an extreme blessing and I’m thankful and grateful for it,” he added. “But it is a frustrating process being out there. I feel like (I have) a clipped wing. A bird can’t fly with a clipped wing.”

Farley added that he’s not rushing his recovery process and is taking it one day at a time.

“It’s good for me to be out there to try to adapt and my body just kind of make this next step, building some momentum into the end of this season and OTAs, whatever,” Farley explained. “I’m just showing up everyday to try to get better and push my limits and see what juice I’ve got in my left foot and my leg. That’s all I’m doing, is taking it day-by-day. I’m definitely not trying to rush nothing.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel confirmed QB Will Levis is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and is questionable for Week 16, via Ian Rapoport.

