AFC Notes: Damon Arnette, Travis Hunter, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon plans to continue to carry on her father’s legacy and has been learning under him in order to prepare herself for her current role.

“His greatest love beyond his family was having the blessing to be a steward for the Indianapolis Colts,” Irsay-Gordon said, via NFL.com. “It’s our privilege and honor to share this same responsibility and opportunity today.”

“We’ve spent decades in our family business learning every aspect of our organization under our dad’s leadership,” Irsay-Gordon added. “It was sometimes trial by fire, and I’m forever grateful for the invaluable experience that I’ve gained. It has prepared me and my sisters for moments like today.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen spoke to reporters regarding rookie WR Travis Hunter and his physical conditioning entering the league.

“I think what helps him do things right a lot is that he’s so well conditioned that, from a mental fatigue standpoint, doesn’t seem to occur all that much out here, where he can kind of just run,” Coen said. “He’s been in altitude for a few years now, but he is in very good physical shape when it comes to being able to run all day and that’s something that ultimately, once the legs start to go, the mind starts to go and you don’t really see that all that often with him, he just keeps going. So that’s been exciting to see, and he’s going to have to lean into that as he goes here and the reps start to go up and he starts to play offense and defense on the same day, which will occur in training camp.”

Texans

According to UFL executive and former NFL FB Daryl Johnston, the Texans were not the only team interested in CB Damon Arnette, as 49ers GM John Lynch also called about the former Ohio State and Raiders starter.

“It was a couple of teams that were reaching out on him,” Johnston said, via Aaron Wilson. “He’s got everything you want; he’s got the length. He’s a former first-round draft pick, so the talent is there. It’s really the maturity. Has he learned from what happened to him, his first opportunity when he was in Vegas?… So, it was great to see the Houston Texans call DeMeco Ryans, because John Lynch in San Francisco was another one who called about him. So you can see that he really fits that style of defense that DeMeco wants to install with the Texans coming from the San Francisco 49ers, because those were probably the two busiest teams that were reaching out on Damon’s behalf.”

Per Wilson, Arnette signed a one-year, veteran minimum deal worth $1.03 million, with no bonus or other guarantees, and a split salary of $540,000.