AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson, Cam Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

The Colts approach the season with a pressing competition for the starting quarterback job between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson. Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen said they would like to make a decision “sooner rather than later,” but doesn’t have an “exact timetable on it.”

“We’ll work through that,” Steichen said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s site. “We had today, we got a preseason game (Saturday), we have some practices next week and we’ll work through that. I don’t have an exact timetable on it, but sooner rather than later would be nice.”

Steichen reiterated that he wants to see how their preseason game against the Packers and their following training camp practice go.

“I want to see how this thing plays out on Saturday and we’ll see early into next week and see where it goes,” Steichen said.

Richardson feels he’s progressed throughout training camp and still feels he has room to grow.

“I would like to agree, I would like to say I’ve improved from my first two camps. But there’s still a lot of room for improvement,” Richardson said. “I feel like I’m nowhere near where I want to be. Yeah, I’ve been better throughout this camp but there’s still things I need to work on, still things I need to clean up and I still got to be a better quarterback for this team. So, yes I’ve improved, but there’s still work to be done.”

Jaguars

Jaguars’ fourth-round RB Bhayshul Tuten finished with six carries for 24 yards and a touchdown in their 31-25 preseason loss to the Steelers. Jacksonville HC Liam Coen thinks the rookie ran well from a physical standpoint.

“I thought he ran it pretty well, actually,” Coen said, via the team’s YouTube. “From a physicality standpoint, if you’re going to take the positive from the other night, was on both sides of the ball was physical. We stopped the run and we ran it okay, but we ran it when we kind of needed to–it became a little bit more of a throw game. But I thought he did some nice things. He was able to make some guys miss in the hole. He ran hard, he had good ball security, so I was pleased with Tuten.”

Coen said WR/DB Travis Hunter did not participate in Friday’s practice because of an upper-body injury. and they haven’t determined whether he will play in their preseason game against the Saints, via Michael DiRocco.

Titans

Cam Ward opens his career as the Titans’ starting quarterback after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s going into 2025 with confidence, saying he believes Tennessee can become a “top-10 offense.”

“I think we honestly have the ability to be a top-10 offense,” Ward said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “It’s on every guy in that huddle, including myself, bringing that right mindset every day.”

Ward reiterated that they believe in their offense’s potential and tells his receivers, like Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett, that they are “the best” in the NFL.

“We all believe it,” Ward said. “The whole receiver corps, I tell those guys they’re the best. We’ve got to always have confidence in each other. At the end of the day, no matter what goes on, we’ve got to have that confidence that we will make the play.”