AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Davis Mills, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Daniel Jones had kept his college coach, David Cutcliffe, as his biggest mentor since he was recruited to Duke out of high school. Jones explained the value Cutcliffe adds and how he helped Jones during his toughest years in New York.

“I think it’s helpful to have someone you really trust, someone who’s seen you kind of grow on the field and off the field as a player and knows what you are at your core,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And you’ve got to go back to that.”

“A lot of those tougher years in New York, he helped me a ton through that, giving me coaching points and things I needed to work on, but also encouraging me and helping me realize a lot of things that I needed to do to improve and help build confidence. He’s been a huge, huge help for me for 10, 11 years now.”

Cutcliffe is famous for playing a similar role in the careers of QBs Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. Jones believes Cutcliffe’s emphasis on the fundamentals helps quarterbacks get on track when things aren’t going smoothly.

“Off the field, he’s a very kind and fun personality to be around. But the second you step on the field and mess something up, you hear about it in a big-time way. He’s a football coach and he’s old school in that way. He’ll still call me and tell me something about the way I’m carrying the ball in the pocket or getting the ball out quicker or whatever.

“It’s all those fundamental things that you heard so much as a young player as a college guy that I think are still really valuable. And I think that was a big reason why Eli and Peyton would always go back to [Cutcliffe], for those fundamental reminders that every quarterback needs to hear.”

Texans

Houston has won both games started by backup QB Davis Mills since C.J. Stroud went down with a concussion. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans emphasized Mills’ calm demeanor as the biggest reason he’s able to step in and keep things rolling with seemingly no issue.

“As calm as can be, nice and easy,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “Know they’re going to make the play. You just trust your guys, right? And that’s what Davis has shown. Davis keeps me calm, because he’s so calm in the moment. His emotions never change, which is great. I love that about Davis.”

“I think his calm, his demeanor, he has that quiet confidence about him. Davis knows what he’s doing. He’s a competitor deep down inside, and he wants to make those plays. Our entire sideline, our team feels that from Davis. We feel his confidence when he’s out there knowing that he’s going to go to the right spot with the football and make a play.”

Houston WR Nico Collins talked firsthand about how Mills can control the huddle with his calmness.

“Yeah, for sure, 1,000 percent man,” Collins said. “Every time Mills steps in the huddle, it’s always calm, next play, everybody slow down, breathe, one play at a time, man. His calmness really just calms everyone down and that’s how you execute.”

When asked about where this comes from, Mills said he’s a naturally calm person and cited Ryans’ next-play mentality.

“I think a lot of it is my natural demeanor,” Mills said. “I’ve never been very emotional as a person. Never kind of got too upset if something bad happens. I’ve always had the mindset and mentality of ‘next play.’ You hear it a lot in the football terms, like next play mentality.

“And DeMeco talks about it a lot, but that’s kind of just how I’ve always been on the field and off the field. Can’t really control the uncontrollables, you just got to focus on what’s next and what you can do to change the outcome of the game in the best way possible.”

Per Aaron Wilson, Ryans says that Stroud and S Jalen Pitre will miss the team’s game against the Bills as they are still in concussion protocol.

Texans CB Kamari Lassiter was fined $11,382 for taunting.

Titans

Titans DL Jeffery Simmons said the team shot itself in the foot far too often in the loss to the Texans.

“It was tough as hell. Sudden changes, three-and-outs, we’re not playing company football,” Simmons said, via Titans Wire. “It’s not good enough. I had too many self-inflicted things today, all around me. Say what we want, but I mean, 3-and-out, 3-and-out, 3-and-out … We gotta be better. I’m tired of sugarcoating it, I’m tired of sugarcoating it. We need to be better. Especially at home. We can’t have that many false starts; we need to be better.“

Simmons added that he’s tired of losing and the team isn’t doing a good job of playing complementary football.

“Man, at the end of the day, it’s about company football. We have to play better team football. Sometimes the offense is playing good, sometimes it’s the defense, but how can we play good team football? We’re not playing good team football right now, and it’s showing. Mike said it at practice on Friday; we had freaking four false starts Friday. We’re playing at home, we shouldn’t have that many false starts. I don’t care. I’m tired of tabled feelings, I’m tired of losing.”