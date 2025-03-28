AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Mike Borgonzi, Colts, Dolphins, Titans

Colts

The Colts signed veteran QB Daniel Jones this offseason to provide competition for Anthony Richardson. GM Chris Ballard thinks both quarterbacks will challenge each other in training camp.

“Competition brings out the best of anybody,” Ballard said, via StampedeBlue.com. “It’s a competitive league. We’re not just bringing in anybody. It had to be somebody that’s really going to be able to challenge Anthony (Richardson), and I think it’s going to go both ways. Anthony will challenge Daniel also.”

Ballard expects “a spirited competition” between the two.

“Between Daniel and Anthony, you’re going to see a really good competition. It’s going to be a spirited competition, but I also think it’s going to be one where they help each other to grow too.”

Ballard sees a lot of similarities in Jones and Richardson’s skillset.

“And so we thought Daniel’s skill-set, and Anthony’s skill-set. There’s a lot of similarities there. So offensively, I think that’s going to help our offensive staff, so okay, we don’t have to make these wholesale changes with one guy or the other.”

Dolphins

Dolphins LB Willie Gay Jr. said he will bring postseason experience to Miami and hopes to build a culture within the organization that is conducive to success.

“To spread some knowledge about it, yeah because there’s guys who’ve been in the league 10-plus years and have only played in two or three playoff games. I’ve had guys ask me how it is and how is the feeling of it and what to expect, how to go about it,” Gay said, via Dolphins Wire. “A lot of guys know how to go about the game already, but playoffs, man – playoffs are different. Everybody is out to get you, especially if you’re already the top dog. I think it’s definitely helping me, and it’s going to help me in the long run too – the knowledge and experience that I have from the playoffs already.”

Titans

The Titans signed LT Dan Moore Jr. and G Kevin Zeitler this offseason to revamp an offensive line group that struggled in 2024. New Tennessee GM Mike Borgonzi outlined what they liked about the two new linemen, including durability.

“Moore is a younger guy, he’s 26,” Borgonzi said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “He started all four years in Pittsburgh, is durable. And he has played against some really good pass rushers in that division for years. We like the make-up of the person, liked him coming out of college. So, he’ll bring not only the talent, but I think he’ll bring some of the culture things you need, too, the person, the leadership. And all that was important to us. And, Zeitler has done it for such a long time. It’s amazing – he’s 35-years-old and he is still one of the best guards in football. And he brings an element of dependability, toughness and strength inside the pocket. Hance is smart, can line up in different spots, inside, outside. I’ve followed him since his days (in college). We still have work to do with depth and everything. We feel good about where we’re at, but we’re not done there yet.”

With Moore being able to play on the left side, Borgonzi touched on OT JC Latham getting the chance to move back to right tackle.

“He played (right tackle) in college, and I think a lot of people saw him as a right tackle (coming out), Certainly, he played left tackle last year, but I think it will be good for him to move back to the right, and it’ll make the entire line better, I think.”

Despite a pretty busy first off-season, Borgonzi said they might not be done adding free agents before the draft.

“I think we are still going to add here before the draft. I don’t know how much more, but every day we’ll continue to try and add players.”