AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Texans’ Free Agency Contracts, Colts, Jaguars

Colts

The Colts brought in QB Daniel Jones in free agency to compete with QB Anthony Richardson for the starting job. Jones expressed respect for Richardson and thinks competition will be best for everyone in the long run.

“It’s an opportunity to come in and compete,” Jones said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s website. “I’m looking forward to that. I have a lot of respect for Anthony, watching him — I think he’s certainly talented young player. And I think the competition aspect brings out the best in everybody. I think we’re both interested in helping this team win games and whatever we can do to help that happen.”

Jaguars

Kansas State RB DJ Giddens had a formal Combine interview with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo) Per Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars signed QB Nick Mullens to a two-year, $4.5 million deal with $3 million guaranteed including a $1 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.2 million (guaranteed) and $1.7 million ($800k guaranteed).

to a two-year, $4.5 million deal with $3 million guaranteed including a $1 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.2 million (guaranteed) and $1.7 million ($800k guaranteed). Wilson adds the deal has $8,824 in per-game active roster bonuses, a $150k workout bonus and up to $750k in annual incentives.

Texans

The Texans have signed DB Tremon Smith to a two-year, $7.5 million deal with a maximum value, that includes $4.5 million in guarantees and a $1.5 million signing bonus. His salaries are $2 million in the first year (fully guaranteed) and $2.5 million in the second year ($1 million guaranteed). The deal also features a $14,706 per-game active roster bonus each season, a $500,000 playtime incentive, and an annual incentive based on NFL honors. (Aaron Wilson)

to a two-year, $7.5 million deal with a maximum value, that includes $4.5 million in guarantees and a $1.5 million signing bonus. His salaries are $2 million in the first year (fully guaranteed) and $2.5 million in the second year ($1 million guaranteed). The deal also features a $14,706 per-game active roster bonus each season, a $500,000 playtime incentive, and an annual incentive based on NFL honors. (Aaron Wilson) The Texans have re-signed DE Derek Barnett to a one-year deal worth $4 million in base value, which includes a $1.5 million signing bonus. His salary is $2.25 million, and the deal also features a $14,706 per-game active roster bonus. (Wilson)

to a one-year deal worth $4 million in base value, which includes a $1.5 million signing bonus. His salary is $2.25 million, and the deal also features a $14,706 per-game active roster bonus. (Wilson) The Texans have signed DT Sheldon Rankins to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million in max value, with a $5.25 million base value and $4.5 million guaranteed. The deal includes a $3 million signing bonus, with a $1.5 million salary in the first year (fully guaranteed). Rankins can earn $44,118 per game in active roster bonuses, up to $750,000, and is eligible for a $1.75 million playtime incentive. The contract also includes void years in 2026 and 2027 if he is on the roster by the 23rd day prior to the first day of the 2026 league year. (Wilson)

to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million in max value, with a $5.25 million base value and $4.5 million guaranteed. The deal includes a $3 million signing bonus, with a $1.5 million salary in the first year (fully guaranteed). Rankins can earn $44,118 per game in active roster bonuses, up to $750,000, and is eligible for a $1.75 million playtime incentive. The contract also includes void years in 2026 and 2027 if he is on the roster by the 23rd day prior to the first day of the 2026 league year. (Wilson) The Texans signed LB Nick Niemann to a two-year deal worth $6.5 million in base value, with $4 million guaranteed, including a $1.5 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.5 million (guaranteed) and $2.5 million ($1 million fully guaranteed). He will earn $14,706 per game active roster bonus annually and is eligible for up to $250,000 in playtime incentives annually. (Wilson)

to a two-year deal worth $6.5 million in base value, with $4 million guaranteed, including a $1.5 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.5 million (guaranteed) and $2.5 million ($1 million fully guaranteed). He will earn $14,706 per game active roster bonus annually and is eligible for up to $250,000 in playtime incentives annually. (Wilson) The Texans signed G Laken Tomlinson to a one-year deal worth a maximum of $5 million, with a base value of $4.25 million, including $2.5 million guaranteed, and a $1 million signing bonus. His salary is $2.5 million (with $1.5 million fully guaranteed), and he will earn a $44,118 per game active roster bonus. He is also eligible for up to $750,000 in Pro Bowl and playoff incentives. (Wilson)

to a one-year deal worth a maximum of $5 million, with a base value of $4.25 million, including $2.5 million guaranteed, and a $1 million signing bonus. His salary is $2.5 million (with $1.5 million fully guaranteed), and he will earn a $44,118 per game active roster bonus. He is also eligible for up to $750,000 in Pro Bowl and playoff incentives. (Wilson) Texans LB Nick Niemann ‘s two-year, $6 million contract includes a $1,500,000 signing bonus, a guaranteed base salary of $1,500,000 in 2025 and $1,000,000 of his $2,500,000 base salary in 2026 is guaranteed. He can also earn $250,000 annually in per game roster bonuses. (OverTheCap)

‘s two-year, $6 million contract includes a $1,500,000 signing bonus, a guaranteed base salary of $1,500,000 in 2025 and $1,000,000 of his $2,500,000 base salary in 2026 is guaranteed. He can also earn $250,000 annually in per game roster bonuses. (OverTheCap) Per Aaron Wilson, the Texans signed RB Dare Ogunbowale to a one-year, $1.8 million contract with $750k guaranteed including a $400k signing bonus. The deal has $350k of the $1.25 million base salary guaranteed for injury along with $38,824 in per-game active roster bonuses and up to $200k in incentives.