AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Travis Hunter, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said that he was impressed with QB Daniel Jones taking what the defense gives to him instead of always taking the big shot.

“I think a lot of people talk about air yards sometimes, and that’s cool,” Steichen said, via NY Times. “But I think, too, it might not be a 30-yard pass in the air. It might be the 10-yard pass that goes for 30. So, like I said, it’s taking those shots when they’re there, and then when they’re not there, check them down.”

Jones is aware of his time in New York and the public’s negative perception of him.

“I definitely realize the public, the media, the press, is not in my favor, has not been in my favor, and that’s part of it,” Jones said. “We didn’t win enough games in New York, and I didn’t play well enough, so that comes with it. But you’re aware (of the doubt). In this day and age, you can’t completely block it out. You try to (ignore it) as best you can, to stay focused on what you’re doing.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said the reason first-round WR/CB Travis Hunter only got six snaps on defense was due to gameplan and he should see more reps at corner against the Bengals.

“Going into Week 1, it was, ‘OK, we know that it’s not going to be a ton on defense,‘” Coen said, via ESPN. “The goal is to increase and continue to increase [his defensive snaps]. It just so happens that we’re playing Cincinnati with two good wideouts this week.”

Titans

Titans S Amani Hooker signed a three-year, $40.5 million extension that included an $11 million signing bonus and base salaries of $8.4 million, $9.57 million and $11.79 million in the new years of the deal. It also lowered his 2025 base salary from $8.04 million to $4.24 million. (Spotrac)

Hooker's 2025 and 2026 base salaries are guaranteed at signing and $4.14 million of his 2027 base salary is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2027 league year. There is a $1 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2028 league year, up to $510,000 in per-game active roster bonuses annually and an annual $200,000 workout bonus.