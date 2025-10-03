AFC Notes: Darren Waller, Stefon Diggs, Dolphins, Jaguars, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins TE Darren Waller got off to a strong start in his 2025 debut, recording three receptions for 27 yards and two touchdowns after appearing in just 14 snaps. Waller said his playing time was all a part of the coaching staff’s plan, and he expects to get more action as the season progresses.

“That goes back to the plan that they have for me, and they’ve done a great job of communicating how they want to build it up and ramp it up more,” Waller said, via NFL.com. “I’m grateful that I’ll get to throw a few more pitches this week and have it only increase. I’m excited about being out there a little bit more.”

Jaguars

Jaguars DE Travon Walker had surgery on his wrist, and will be day-to-day, HC Liam Coen said. There’s a possibility he could play Monday. (Michael DiRocco)

Patriots

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs is set to square off with his former team, the Bills, where he played from 2020 to 2023. Diggs said he’s feeling a bit “sentimental” going into Week 5.

“To me, obviously, it’s a little sentimental. I spent a lot of time there,” Diggs said, via Khari A. Thompson of Boston.com. “I’m real familiar with the staff, familiar with the guys there. The guys that I’ve maintained a relationship with, I’m looking forward to seeing them play. It’s going to be a little bit emotional. I try to keep the main thing the main thing, but it’s my first time back there. It’s going to be a hell of an atmosphere. I was a part of that for a long time. I played there before I got there. So, I’m excited.”

Diggs admits it was difficult for him to depart from Buffalo.

“It’s the nature of the business, I guess. Obviously, it was hard for me,” Diggs said. “It was a difficult time, I spent a lot of time there, built a lot of friendships. It’s obviously going to be hard and emotional, so for me, I look forward to going back and seeing those guys. It’s just the nature of the business, I’m not in control of nothing. I get open and catch the ball. But, like, the internal stuff, obviously I miss those guys over there. You spend a lot of time with people and it becomes more personal than just professional, so when I say it’s the nature of the business, that’s just how it goes.”

Diggs understands that Sunday’s game is an important AFC East clash against the division leaders.

“You get excited, but try not to get too overzealous. It’s another game, but it’s a division game, more importantly,” Diggs said. “All the things outside of that, me being there before, obviously, people are going to make that a huge thing, and it is a huge thing for me. I’ve got a lot of respect and a lot of love for that city, that fanbase, and even the players. We still tab jabs at each other and support each other, but it’s just going to be so nice to see those guys. I try to be professional, but obviously, I still hold them near and dear to my heart. Football means a lot to me and the guys that I spent a lot of time with over there, I’m going to give them a big hug.”