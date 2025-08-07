AFC Notes: Darren Waller, Storm Duck, Nick Folk, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots Camp Buzz

Dolphins

Former Dolphins LT Terron Armstead was at training camp recently and shared his impressions of a few different players. While most expect the secondary and specifically cornerback to be a big weakness for Miami, Armstead thinks an unheralded player like CB Storm Duck could have a lot to say about that.

“I will go so far to say Storm Duck is not only a starter, but will be a starter in this league for years to come,” Armstead said on his podcast via USA Today’s Adam Stites. “I will say that about Storm. He’s professional and as an undrafted rookie last year and then this going into his second year, I have a lot of excitement about Storm Duck. This is what I would say about Storm. The reason I’m so excited about Storm: he’s not the fastest, he’s not the biggest, he’s not the most athletic, he’s the most competitive on the field. He is. He lines up when [Tyreek Hill] goes up there for one-on-ones. Storm Duck will run from the other side of the field, ‘I want that matchup and I’m here to lock you up.’ When [Jaylen Waddle] goes, Storm Duck’s running, ‘I want to see them too.’ That’s who’s Storm is going against in one-on-ones. ‘I want to see them.’ He wants to see ‘Reek and Waddle. He wants the top, you know what I mean? I love it because he can easily duck off towards the back undrafted. He wants the smoke. He’s lining up. I’m a Storm Duck fan. Cool name, too, bro.”

Armstead also thinks the Dolphins have unearthed a gem in 2024 UDFA C Andrew Meyer : “One of my absolute favorite guys around the NFL, Andrew Meyer. Andrew Meyer is a NFL starter. He is not starting for the Miami Dolphins because of one Aaron Brewer . [Brewer] is a Pro Bowl, All-Pro center. Andrew Meyer is a starting center and will be in the NFL 10 years. He is not big. You don’t look at him and see like, ‘That’s a unit right there.’ Andrew Meyer looks like a scientist. But he can play football at a very, very high level.”

: “He’s a big running back built like one of these pass rushers now, long arms. I saw explosive plays out of Ollie Gordon every day. Not every day, every period. Every period he was breaking through the line of scrimmage, second level, getting to the third level.” Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said TE Darren Waller may be a week from returning from the PUP list, via Joe Schad. He hsn’t practiced yet during camp.

said TE may be a week from returning from the PUP list, via Joe Schad. He hsn’t practiced yet during camp. Dolphins CB Mike Hilton‘s one-year, $1,422,500 deal includes a $167,500 signing bonus and $1,255,000 base salary. (OverTheCap)

Jets

The Jets are set to face Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers in Week 1. New York DE Will McDonald IV said he’s always wanted to sack Rodgers since growing up in Waukesha, Wisconsin: “I always wanted to sack [Aaron Rodgers], from a little kid… I’m sure he’s going to have a few tricks up his sleeve.” (Rich Cimini)

Jets K Nick Folk is back in New York after playing for the organization from 2010-2016. Back in 2010, Folk played alongside Hall of Fame DE Jason Taylor and is now teammates with his son, TE Mason Taylor : “I remember him running around in Cortland. It’s a crazy world we live in. It’s been fun.”

Jets WR Garrett Wilson has built a reputation for improvising during routes based on what he sees from defenders. New York OC Tanner Engstrand said they are looking to keep Wilson “under control” and utilize his decision-making when it’s beneficial: “Garrett at times will have a little bit of — I don’t know, call it, ‘sauce’ to the routes at times. We try to keep that under control where it’s beneficial to us.”

Patriots

Patriots’ third-round WR Kyle Williams said he is looking to build chemistry with QB Drake Maye in training camp: “I feel like we’re doing everything they’re asking us to do and we’re not making any noise about it — taking advantage of our opportunities. As a rookie community, that camaraderie, we’re really close. We spent OTAs and training camp together, so we’ve spent time together to get to know each other and bond.” (Mike Reiss)

Reiss points out that second-round RB TreVeyon Henderson is “in the mix” for kickoff returner duties.

and RB , Reiss thinks both must prove they can learn from miscues to make the active roster. The Patriots tried out DT Bryce Ganious, RB JaMycal Hasty, RB Nate Noel, and DT Devonte O’Malley.