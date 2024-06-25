AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Joey Bosa, Patrick Mahomes, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers OLB Joey Bosa said he agreed to a contract restructure to stay with the team because he believes in their potential and wants to continue playing alongside Khalil Mack.

“You know, I want to win. I want to be on this team,” Bosa said, via NFL.com. “I want another shot with the guys in this room, especially Khalil. Yeah, that’s what it was and winning football games is more important to me right now than making some extra money. I think we have a great opportunity here. Who knows, maybe I’ll have a great year this year and things change down the road. I think if a guy like Khalil is coming off a year with 17 sacks and can take that cut, it shows the kind of guy that he is and the kind of culture we have brewing here. That’s who I want to be with. It was a pretty easy decision.”

Regarding Mack taking a pay cut to stay in Los Angeles, his decision to return was based on his desire to win.

“I don’t think it really got that deep from that thought process,” Mack said. “Ultimately, it just came down to what we were willing to lose or what we were willing to gain. Ultimately, year 11. I’m trying to win. I know that this is the best chance and the best team for it.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid has encouraged QB Patrick Mahomes to take more deep shots downfield, especially with a revamped wide receiver room.

“If I don’t, he throws little jabs at me like, ‘Oh, you want to throw the checkdown here?’” Mahomes said via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “I’m like, ‘I got you, Coach; we’re going to push it.’ It has been fun.”

Mahomes added it’s always good going against Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo and his blitz-heavy scheme in practice.

“This is probably the most comfortable I think I’ve felt of just being able to not let something affect me,” he said. “When you go up against Spags, you’re not going to be right 100 percent of the time, and there’s been times where I’ve lost on blitzes and Spags gets me with the new pressure that he’s working on, and I think it’s just being able to get the ball out of my hand, get it to the checkdown or wherever that is and then live to play another play.”

Raiders

Although the Raiders offense didn’t look strong during minicamp, WR Davante Adams said it’s not the time to express frustration and is trying to hold his teammates to a standard.

“The frustration comes in midseason when we haven’t made the progress that we need,” Adams said, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic. “At this point, you’re not a very mature or experienced football player if you’re getting frustrated in mandatory minicamp. Obviously, I get frustrated every play if it doesn’t work to a certain degree, but it’s not frustration where you’re losing hope in your teammates or yourself or the potential of what you can do as a team. It’s more like, ‘I’ve got a standard.’ … You’ve got to have realistic expectations at this point, but always keep your standard.”

Adams has gotten a strong first impression of TE Brock Bowers and thinks the rookie has a ton of potential.

“He doesn’t care about anything else other than just locking in on football, and I can see it in his eyes,” Adams said. “I definitely know what he’s about. I’ve seen the tape. He’s a big, strong dude, and he’s focused and driven. The sky’s the limit for him.”

Adams mentioned they have “dangerous weapons” and he’s curious to see what their potential is as a team.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter how good we can be,” Adams said. “It’s no secret we’ve got some dangerous weapons on the team as a whole, not to mention the offense. … I guess we’ll see what that potential is.”