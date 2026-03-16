AFC Notes: David Montgomery, Contract Triggers, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

New Texans RB David Montgomery feels he is currently in his prime and is looking forward to playing with QB C.J. Stroud. He also told the media that he can bring certain elements to the offense that other power backs simply can’t.

“As much as them saying I’m a power back — I hear that a lot — but I can do a lot of stuff that power backs don’t do,” Montgomery said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I’m not going to talk too much about it. I’m more of a show than a tell kind of guy. I’m not going to say what I can or will do, I’m just going to show it. I’m going into my eighth year now, and yeah, you like to put the veteran thing on it, but I honestly feel like I’m in my prime. I take care of my body really well. So am I able to handle the workload? Yeah, because I put a lot of stress, and I work a lot harder in the offseason to ensure myself a chance to be able to do something like that.”