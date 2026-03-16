AFC Notes: David Montgomery, Contract Triggers, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- Several Colts players had contract triggers vest this past weekend: CB Charvarius Ward’s $12.9 million 2026 salary is now guaranteed, DT DeForest Buckner earned a $10 million roster bonus, DB Cam Bynum’s $10 million 2026 salary is now guaranteed, $8.3 million of LT Bernhard Raimann’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed, G Quenton Nelson earned a $2 million roster bonus, and WR Ashton Dulin earned a $340,000 roster bonus. (Spotrac)
Jaguars
- Two Jaguars players had contract triggers vest this past weekend: QB Trevor Lawrence’s $41 million 2027 salary is now guaranteed, and $15.25 million of OL Cole Van Lanen’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed. (Spotrac)
- Arizona State CB Keith Abney had a formal Combine meeting with the Jaguars. (John Shipley)
- Texas TE Jack Endries had a formal Combine meeting with the Jaguars. (Tom Downey)
- Georgia TE Oscar Delp had a formal Combine meeting with the Jaguars. (Tom Downey)
- Clemson WR Antonio Williams met formally with seven teams at the Combine, including the Jaguars. (Ryan Fowler)
- Oregon OL Alex Harkey met formally at the Combine with the Jaguars. (Tom Downey)
- Washington RB Jonah Coleman met formally with the Jaguars. (Tom Downey)
- Alabama C Parker Brailsford met formally with the Jaguars. (Cody Stoots)
- Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers had a formal Combine interview with the Jaguars. (Arye Pulli)
- Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers met privately with the Jaguars around his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Texans
New Texans RB David Montgomery feels he is currently in his prime and is looking forward to playing with QB C.J. Stroud. He also told the media that he can bring certain elements to the offense that other power backs simply can’t.
“As much as them saying I’m a power back — I hear that a lot — but I can do a lot of stuff that power backs don’t do,” Montgomery said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I’m not going to talk too much about it. I’m more of a show than a tell kind of guy. I’m not going to say what I can or will do, I’m just going to show it. I’m going into my eighth year now, and yeah, you like to put the veteran thing on it, but I honestly feel like I’m in my prime. I take care of my body really well. So am I able to handle the workload? Yeah, because I put a lot of stress, and I work a lot harder in the offseason to ensure myself a chance to be able to do something like that.”
“Seeing him have his highs and his lows and him still being able to come back as somebody who can be mentally relentless and still go to work every day, seeing it from afar, it’s a thing to see,” Montgomery said of Stroud. “It’s always good to see how people can handle the bad things, but it’s also super important to see how well people can handle the good things that happen as well.And I think he can handle it all. That’s somebody I want to play with and be able to go to war with. Somebody who is battle-tested, who has been through it all. But who is also able to handle the worst, too.”
- The Texans promoted Joe Vernon to Senior VP of Football Operations, per KRPC.
- Two Texans players had contract triggers vest this past weekend: CB Derek Stingley Jr.’s $20 million 2027 salary is now guaranteed, and WR Nico Collins’ $20 million 2026 salary is now guaranteed. (Spotrac)
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