AFC Notes: Davon Godchaux, Jeff Ulbrich, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel revealed OLB Bradley Chubb ‘s knee injury was more than just his ACL and they were not expecting him to be ready yet. (Adam Beasley)

revealed OLB ‘s knee injury was more than just his ACL and they were not expecting him to be ready yet. (Adam Beasley) Miami S Jevon Holland is not expected to miss serious time with a knee injury and he’s not yet ruled out for Week 9, per McDaniel. (Cameron Wolfe)

is not expected to miss serious time with a knee injury and he’s not yet ruled out for Week 9, per McDaniel. (Cameron Wolfe) McDaniel said DT Zach Sieler (orbital bone) does not require surgery on his injury, via Adam Beasley.

Jets

Jets’ owner Woody Johnson recently called this year’s team “one of the most talented” teams they’ve ever assembled, yet they continue to struggle at 2-6. CB D.J. Reed admitted their troubles up to this point “doesn’t make sense” given the players they have.

“I know this season’s probably crazy, watching this,” cornerback D.J. Reed said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I know the talent of this team, so it doesn’t make sense. I know that’s how the fans feel. I know they’re probably flabbergasted.”

Jets’ interim HC Jeff Ulbrich said he wasted no time studying their Week 8 loss to the Patriots.

“To neglect this tape would be criminal,” Ulbrich said. “It’d be egregious, because there’s things that need to be fixed.”

Cimini compared this year’s Jets team to the 2000 Washington Commanders, which finished 8-8 despite having players like DE Bruce Smith, CB Deion Sanders, and QB Jeff George. Washington’s former director of player personnel Vinny Cerrato sees some similarities but mentioned how former owner Dan Snyder catered to their star players.

“I can see some similarities to the Jets,” Cerrato said. “The other players see that and they kind of have control of things. You have to treat everybody the same.”

Patriots

Patriots DT Davon Godchaux said he hasn’t gotten any word about potentially being traded ahead of the deadline on November 5.

“No. My agent – he’s never said anything about it. I’m sure he would know from talking to (Eliot) Wolf and them, but nobody has said anything about it to us,” Godchaux said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “But we’re here and happy to be here.”

Godchaux said he’s happy being in New England and helping establish the team’s identity.

“I’m happy,” Godchaux said. “There’s been ups and downs with the adversity that losing comes with and a new coaching change. We’re trying to establish the identity of the team and just get things rolling. Trust the process, be where your feet are, and keep grinding. Everybody is just kind of getting adjusted to it and getting adjusted to each other. It’s going to be a little rough starting off. Once you gets clicking, it should be on.”

Godchaux reiterated he’s glad to be on the Patriots and isn’t concerned about trade rumors.

“I’m here where my feet are. Happy to be here,” Godchaux said. “I’m not worried about nothing. I let my agent and my play on the field handle everything else.”