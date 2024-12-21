AFC Notes: DeForest Buckner, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts DT DeForest Buckner said he spoke with QB Anthony Richardson following his benching and gave him guidance, along with the harsh truth that he needed to play better. Buckner praised him for how he responded these past four weeks.

“Him being a young player and the stage that he’s on and the pressure that he has — obviously, I can’t relate to that. I’m not a quarterback,” Buckner said, via PFT. “I can relate to it as a former first-round pick, being a team’s first pick, having all these high expectations for the guy and coming in and that type of pressure. But also, he is essentially the franchise quarterback, the guy that they brought in to be the guy to lead this team, the city, to wins. I just felt I needed to speak up and tell him how I felt, and that, even though he was benched, that I still believe, and we also believed he needs to know that, especially as a young player. But also know that the standard wasn’t being met. And that he needs to pick it up. And I feel like he responded really well to that. He’s shown the team on a consistent basis that he’s all in for the team. He’ll do whatever it takes for the team to get these wins and to be the best player that he can be.”

SI.com’s Albert Breer believes Colts HC Shane Steichen will get another season while GM Chris Ballard’s job could be in jeopardy.

Indianapolis ruled out LB E.J. Speed and WR Alec Pierce for Week 16. (Mike Chappell)

Texans

Texans OL Tytus Howard has maintained that he’s a tackle, but he’s moved inside to guard where the team needs the most help.

“Just trying to do what I can do, so we can win,” Howard said, via KPRC2. “We’ve got guys down and we have Blake who can come in at tackle. So, I was open to moving so we can get some more wins and clinch the division. I feel like last week was pretty solid, not gonna like and I had a pretty good game. A couple of plays here and there, I’ve just got to get used to being inside. I mean, I’m a tackle, but, if I can play guard and help us win, I’m gonna do that. We’re trying to go win a Super Bowl and go deep in the playoffs. So , that’s what I’m trying to do. Being a guard right now, if that’s a way for us to do that, then I have to do that.”

Texans OC Bobby Slowik discussed how Howard’s move inside helped add a boost to the offensive line that desperately needs it, especially in the passing game.

“I thought Tytus did a heck of a job with what was a tough situation last week, asking him to bump inside,” Slowik said. “I thought he played a heck of a game on the inside. He had one or two things here and there that is just a little different when you go from tackle to guard, how fast it is on the inside, how quick things happen. He adjusted within like six snaps, and he was rolling. He played really well which was really cool to see, credit to him.”

While the team did allow some pressures, Texans HC DeMeco Ryans was overall pleased with how the group performed and thinks that the lineup they had could be permanent moving forward.

“Really pleased with the offensive line and what they did, really liked the lineup that we had,” Ryans said. “And first, I’d like to thank Tytus, he should get some love for being unselfishly moving over inside to the left guard position and Blake coming in playing the most snaps that he’s played. I think he had a good start there and he still has room to grow and improve. But I think for his first time, his first outing there, I think he did a really good job. And just collectively, the group held up pretty well in protection, always things to clean up. But I was pleased with the O-line play and we’ll see where we can grow from there.”

Howard will face a tough test in Chiefs DT Chris Jones on Saturday, who is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league.

“Make sure you know where ‘95′ is at all times,” Ryans said of Jones, who has five sacks this season with 16 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for losses. “Chris is an outstanding player, size, strength, pass rusher ability. Not only inside, he lines up outside, can get in on the edge as well, does a great job of batting passes down. He just totally impacts the game for them, and you see why he has been a dominant defensive tackle in this league. His pure will, strength, everything about him. He is just a great player.”

