AFC Notes: DeForest Buckner, Mike McCoy, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts improved to 6-1 after a very impressive road win against the Chargers in Week 7. Indianapolis DT DeForest Buckner feels the team has been close for years; they just needed high-level quarterback play.

“Over the years, we’ve been so close, literally a game away,” Buckner said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “A lot of our core guys have been here for years. When I first got here, they were all younger guys, but they were still key players. Finally, this year, we got a couple pieces that we needed in the offseason. We’re getting some high-level play, consistent play from the quarterback.”

“We always knew we were close, and getting this group together this offseason really solidified our thoughts.”

Texans

Texans WR Nico Collins was injured late in the team’s 27-19 loss to the Texans and after putting up 27 yards before exiting. Houston QB C.J. Stroud praised Collins’ performance while admitting he needs to throw him better passes.

“I thought he played really well. I got to find a way to get him to touch the ball. I got to throw him a better ball,” Stroud said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “That’s just the bottom line. It’s going to be tough. He’s our best player on offense. He’s one of the best players in the league time and time again. We also got to find ways to get him the ball in better situations. So that starts with me trying to get us in the right looks.

“Hopefully he’ll be OK and we have a short week, but if not we got to just step up in other ways, and, you know, put more on my plate hopefully and try to help us out.”

Titans

Titans interim HC Mike McCoy had good things to say after his first game at the helm, despite the loss to the Patriots.

“Our entire organization this week was phenomenal in wake of the coaching change,” McCoy said, via Jim Wyatt. “We had a good week of practice. We just have to play better, and we’re going to keep working our tails off to be better.”