AFC Notes: Demario Davis, Stefon Diggs, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills S C.J. Gardner-Johnson knows that the team has a good offense and partially chose the team because of their ability to win with QB Josh Allen, yet he also wants to bring recognition and flair to the defense this coming season.

“A chance to win with a good quarterback. Josh is phenomenal,” Gardner- Johnson, via the team’s official website. “[Be] a part of a team that has a fighting chance every Sunday, and I just have to [rebuild] and [find] my identity again … go out there [and] just be you playing football with guys that [have] been playing at a high caliber. Surrounding myself with superstars.”

“They know me, since Sean Payton when he drafted me … (Brady) was familiar with my face and my game, and he watched my tape,” Gardner-Johnson added. “Going to Buffalo and getting a formal meeting with everybody, introducing themselves face to face, was something that hit it off. I feel like defense needs the entertainment, too. Offense has all the accolades and the cameras, so the defense, give a little spark to it.”

Jets

Jets LB Demario Davis is back for a third stint in the Big Apple and admitted that he felt uncomfortable leaving the team two different times, as there was still unfinished business in his mind.

“Leaving here, I felt the mission personally was a little incomplete,” Davis said, via the team’s official website. “This is my third time around, but this time I come back very different, very purposeful, very clear on vision, on who I am. This wasn’t a happenstance situation. This was a choice, knowing who I am and what I am called to be. I know what I’m stepping into this time around. I know what I’m bringing into a locker room. I know I play the game at an elite level. I know every year I’m trying to play better than the prior year.”

“I know what this city’s expectations are, I know what the city desires,” Davis continued. “I don’t come in with any false hope, false promises. I’m just here to serve, to give every part of me and lead in a way that everyone who is watching will be proud of. And I would just say, man, it’s great to be back and be a New York Jet. Everyone should be fired up for us ahead. Now, let’s get going, let’s get to work.”

Davis signed a two-year, $22 million deal that included a $7.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $3.5 million (guaranteed) and $11 million ($4 million guaranteed at signing). There are also three void years. (Over The Cap)

Patriots

Patriots executive Eliot Wolf was asked about the release of WR Stefon Diggs and noted that the door isn’t closed for a potential return once more evaluation of the roster and cap situation has taken place.

“Just a variety of factors, looking at financials, ability… Nothing but respect for Stefon,” Wolf said, via Sophie Weller of PatriotsWire. “I wouldn’t say the door’s closed. I mean, again, we’re gonna look through every way we possibly can to help improve the team…The whole idea of the No. 1 receiver, how many of them are there in the NFL? Maybe half the teams have one. So I don’t know if that’s a prerequisite for being a good football team. In my experience, it hasn’t been. I think as long as you have a lot of good players and diverse skill sets, like we have, then that stuff kind of takes care of itself.”