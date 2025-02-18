AFC Notes: Derek Carr, Christian Gonzalez, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Jets

Tom Pelissero said that QB Derek Carr winding up with the Jets is “probably less likely this time around than it was a couple of years ago.”

Pelissero notes that the Jets liked Carr when he initially left the Raiders but the team now has a different head coach and general manager.

Carr’s former QB coach Todd Downing was with the Jets in 2023 but has since joined the Patriots, with Pelissero telling Rich Eisen: “The connective tissue though with Derek Carr there was Todd Downing.”

Connor Hughes notes that players with an uncertain future or not expected to return to the team next season include CB D.J. Reed , LB C.J. Mosley , LB Jamien Sherwood , WR Davante Adams , WR Allen Lazard , RT Morgan Moses , and TE Tyler Conklin .

, LB , LB , WR , WR , RT , and TE . Zack Rosenblatt comments that Lazard and Adams are the team’s most likely cap cuts, with Adams’ mostly non-guaranteed deal saving New York $29.8 million in cap space with an $8.3 million dead-cap charge if he is cut or traded.

Patriots

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez said he loves being a part of the organization despite not having recent success.

“It’s just the pedigree of the Patriots. Just the history—the winning,” Gonzalez said, via Patriots Wire. “That’s kinda how it is. We gotta get back to it. We’ve been off these past two years, but hopefully, we get back to being who we are.”