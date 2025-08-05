AFC Notes: Derek Stingley, Cam Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Adonai Mitchell feels that things are going to come together for him in his second pro season, now that he already has a year of experience under his belt.

“Last year, it just felt like I was ripping and running from the start of camp to the end of the year,” Mitchell said Saturday, per the team’s website. “But I got the ability to get my first offseason under my belt, got a lot of time to, first of all, relax and work at the same time. And now, we in year two now, and I just feel more comfortable, whether it’s in the meeting rooms, walkthroughs. I’m not focused on what the play is, what do I have to do? I’m focused on how I’m doing it, and why I’m doing what I’m doing. And that’s just, I feel like that’s kind of year two things.”

“I knew it would eventually come together,” Mitchell continued. “I know my hands work, I know my routes work. It was all just a matter of time. Just take it day by day, man. I’m not even looking at the season or the preseason…just taking everything day by day, step by step, and just keep marching forward.”

Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter weighed in on the hard work Mitchell has put in so far when given reps.

“He’s done a really nice job making plays,” Cooter said. “This past week, he’s had a bunch of opportunities, like all these receivers. Sometimes you get a few more, you get a few less each week. AD’s number has been called a few times, and the quarterback has looked his way a few extra times, and he’s taken advantage of those things.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen and QB Trevor Lawrence offered high praise for rookie RB LeQuint Allen, who was a day three draft pick for Jacksonville.

“I think LeQuint Allen continues to show up in terms of just doing the right thing all the time,” Coen told reporters. “He just plays hard. He plays fast. He made a great move in space over here.”

“LeQuint’s been awesome,” Lawrence said during minicamp. “Pass protection, it seems like he really understands it. Great hands. Hard worker. I’ve been impressed with his attitude and how he carries himself.”

Texans

Texans CB Derek Stingley, Jr. said he’s already moved on from his contract extension and is hoping to prove Houston right by locking him up for the future.

“I appreciate them for believing in me and all that, but I just got to prove that they were right, whatever, but I really forgot about that to be honest,” Stingley said, via Click2Houston. “I’m just out here just with my teammates, practicing.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said that Stingley and WR Nico Collins stay after practice and challenge each other.

“What I’ve seen from him throughout camp, Stingley is just consistent,” Ryans siad. “He’s quiet over there on the edge and that’s what it takes to be a really great corner. There shouldn’t be a lot happening your way because a lot of people don’t want to go your way, but him and Nico, they go at it every single day. Those are two of our best guys. They match up against each other every rep and that’s good-on-good every single time. Those guys, they sharpen each other every time they’re out here, so Sting has continued to be steady, picking up right where he left off.”

Titans

The Titans have been thrilled with what they’ve seen from No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward so far, but when it comes to expectations for the upcoming season, the discussion becomes trickier. Better quarterback play can lift the whole roster and Titans HC Brian Callahan certainly needs to do better than the three wins he and the team mustered last season. He’s resisting putting that weight on Ward, however, or discussing a specific number that the team needs to hit.

“You don’t want to put wins and losses on a rookie quarterback, but obviously we want to win football games,” Callahan said via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “When you look back at success or failure of a rookie year, you look at Jayden Daniels last year and say that was a success. You look at Caleb [Williams] and say that probably wasn’t. But it’s all based on record. Well, Caleb did a lot of good things. Just like Jayden did. The teams are different. It’s hard to compare those guys. But you see the standards of what it’s supposed to look like.”

Ward is also giving the staff reminders that he’s a rookie quarterback and will face a transition. He’s alternated good and bad days at practice, with flashes of playmaking ability mixed in with interceptions and missed reads, especially when the defense throws more exotic looks at him. Callahan pointed out they’re trying to throw a lot at Ward in that regard to get him ready for the season.

“We’ve put him under quite a bit of stress when it comes to that,” Callahan said. “He’s got a really good understanding of football, and he’s able to apply it on the field quickly, which I think is what drew us to him in the draft. He has this ability to process that is pretty unique.”

Titans WR Tyler Lockett said he specifically wanted to sign in Tennessee because one of his former teammates, S Quandre Diggs , was hyping up Ward. He also noted he’s been playing primarily out of the slot.

said he specifically wanted to sign in Tennessee because one of his former teammates, S , was hyping up Ward. He also noted he’s been playing primarily out of the slot. The Titans took a trio of skill players in the fourth round, including WR Chimere Dike , WR Elic Ayomanor and TE Gunnar Helm . All three are looking like contributing players as rookies, per Fowler.

, WR and TE . All three are looking like contributing players as rookies, per Fowler. Fowler notes the Titans will be alert for potential upgrades at backup quarterback, though veteran journeyman Brandon Allen has been okay in that role so far.

has been okay in that role so far. Fowler mentions the Titans think RB Tyjae Spears has positioned himself to earn a bigger role this upcoming season.