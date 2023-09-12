AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars Doug Pederson on OC Press Taylor ’s first game calling plays: “It went great from a play-calling standpoint. We have to execute better. There were just too many mistakes, too many little things that flared up offensively.” ( HCon OC’s first game calling plays: “It went great from a play-calling standpoint. We have to execute better. There were just too many mistakes, too many little things that flared up offensively.” ( John Oehser

Pederson continued on Taylor: “He has been ready for this. He has been preparing for this. He’s smart. I have a lot of confidence in him. Some of our biggest comeback wins were him calling plays in the second half last year.” (Oehser)

Jaguars RG Brandon Scherff left with an ankle injury, with Pederson noting the following: “He was evaluated on the sideline. He said he could probably go, but couldn’t brace and anchor. You don’t want to risk anything further.” (Oehser)

left with an ankle injury, with Pederson noting the following: “He was evaluated on the sideline. He said he could probably go, but couldn’t brace and anchor. You don’t want to risk anything further.” (Oehser) Pederson later revealed that tests showed Scherff had an ankle sprain and that it may be OL Tyler Shatley at right guard in Week 2. (John Shipley)

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans was happy with OL Josh Jones‘ performance at guard.

“I thought Josh did a good job in his first time at guard,” Ryans said, via Texans Wire. “He hasn’t been with us long, so being in a tough spot for him, I thought he accepted the challenge, and he went out and he played good ball for us. So, I’m happy with what Josh was able to do for us on Sunday.”

Texans Shaq Mason was impressed with what QB C.J. Stroud did in his first career game: “He was tough as (expletive). We can build on that. He tried to make the plays that came to him. We can build off his toughness and poise.” ( RGwas impressed with what QBdid in his first career game: “He was tough as (expletive). We can build on that. He tried to make the plays that came to him. We can build off his toughness and poise.” ( Aaron Wilson

Texans LT Laremy Tunsil on Stroud: “I think he did well. There’s a couple of things to clean up, everybody has something to work on, but I think he did well.” (Wilson)

on Stroud: “I think he did well. There’s a couple of things to clean up, everybody has something to work on, but I think he did well.” (Wilson) Texans Dameon Pierce also weighed in on the performance by Stroud: “He did damn good, in my eyes. He stayed calm. He stayed poised. We got a quarterback, and a few nickels.” ( RBalso weighed in on the performance by Stroud: “He did damn good, in my eyes. He stayed calm. He stayed poised. We got a quarterback, and a few nickels.” ( Wilson

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel reiterated that RB Derrick Henry is still a big part of the offense despite rookie RB Tyjae Spears getting five more offensive snaps.

“We’re just trying to get everybody involved,” Vrabel said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Let’s continue to find ways to get Tyjae and Derrick in there.”

Vrabel added that Henry will continue to be heavily involved in the offense moving forward.

“We’re going to need Derrick and everybody so we can figure out what we can do consistently,” Vrabel said. “Derrick will be a huge part of that, I can assure you.“