AFC Notes: Derwin James, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos’ seventh-round WR Devaughn Vele was asked about the comparisons to fellow WR Tim Patrick, the rookie said he tries to model his game after Patrick.

“I’ve heard things even while at Utah,” Vele said, via BroncosWire. “[He’s] a great player, and I try to model my game after all of the greats. It’s good to have someone that I can look up to and get under his wing.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton talked about some of the similarities he’s seen between Vele and Patrick.

“We like to say a good comp, but there are some traits you see from him that I think Tim Patrick has,” Payton said. “When you look at their size and where they can align — and I’m just talking about traits. He has good instincts, and he has really, really good ball skills.”

Chargers

Chargers S Derwin James was excited to be back at minicamp and eagerly anticipates the regular season.

“It feels amazing. It feels like Christmas,” James said, via ChargersWire. “I can’t wait to play. I can’t wait until September gets here.”

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh wants his players to emulate James’ work ethic and dedication to his craft.

“One and a half practices in way back in April, it was clear to be like, ‘Derwin James, Jr. Okay guys, do whatever Derwin James is doing,’” Harbaugh said. “However he approaches the training environment, the way he approaches the meetings, the way he approaches the practices, what he wears, what he does, what he says, the way he goes from meeting to meeting, the way he communicates. Everything he does.”

James said he’s trying to “set the standard” in Los Angeles’ locker room.

“Every day, I just try to be the example, set the standard, be here every day and be present, not just be here,” James said. “Working hard and pushing guys.”

Harbaugh mentioned there’s a “high possibility” RB Gus Edwards is 100 percent ready to start training camp despite not taking part in any team activities thus far. (Kris Rhim)

Chiefs

Regarding Chiefs ST coordinator David Toub saying they are considering using S Justin Reid as their kickoff specialist, Reid said he would love to handle kickoffs.

“I’d love to,” Reid said, via KSHB 41. “Special teams plays a vital role in the game. In the Super Bowl, special teams was the difference between us winning and losing. It makes a humungous difference. I’m willing to do anything to help us win.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid believes LG Joe Thuney should be back for the start of the regular season: “Joe is working his tail off. We’ve got to get clearance from the doctor. He’s 1 of those guys that’s kind of right on the border (on if he’ll be back for the start of camp).” (Nate Taylor)