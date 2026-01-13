AFC Notes: Derwin James, Vance Joseph, Khalil Mack, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos

Broncos DC Vance Joseph is a sought-after name this offseason after helping his team to finish first in the league with 68 total sacks.

“I have a good, good job here with Coach [Sean Payton],” Joseph said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “Who wouldn’t want to coach these guys? It’s a unit of talented, tough, unselfish people. … It’s a group of guys who are self-made, guys who have grinded, who have gotten better each year. And they celebrate each other … that’s the best trait of this unit.”

“I’ve always said, and I believe it, it’s a league of winning,” Joseph continued. “I can think about things and factors, but we didn’t win. I thought we had fixed some things and had improved some things and were headed the right way, but we didn’t win. I worked my butt off and it didn’t work. I never thought it was personal. I was upset, not angry. The key always is to win and not worry about the process. It takes care of itself. It’s the Broncos’ season right now; that’s my focus, honestly. If it happens, I’ll be happy. If it doesn’t, I have a good job. I have good players. I’m in a great city. So, I have no worries.”

“If you’re going to be dominant [in the NFL], it has to be every down, every drive, every quarter, right to the end of the biggest games, to the last game played,” Joseph concluded. “It’s the kind of opportunity anybody would want and appreciate. It’s why you do this.”

Chargers

Chargers OLB Khalil Mack finished up his age-34 season with a tough postseason loss in New England. Heading into free agency, Mack isn’t looking to make a decision in the heat of the moment after the disappointment of the end of the season is still so fresh.

“Not trying to make that decision right now like I’ve almost done before,” Mack said, via the team’s official website. “Trying to stay as present as possible, stay prayed up, make a decision based on how I’m feeling and how my family is feeling, the vibes.”

“If the vibes are high, the decisions will be made. Just figuring it out day by day.”

“You’re still kind of processing it a little bit, but ultimately … just didn’t do enough to win. Can’t live with ifs and what-ifs. Turn that page and look forward to getting better in all facets of the game. The chips fall where they may without talking too far ahead. Try to stay where your feet at. One of those things where you’re pissed off, but what happened was supposed to happen.”

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Chargers aren’t moving on from assistant OL coach Nick Hardwick even though they fired OC Greg Roman. Garafolo says Hardwick has impressed, and HC Jim Harbaugh wants to continue to develop him in that role.

Chargers S Derwin James struggled to find the right words following the loss to New England and feels terrible for QB Justin Herbert. who was unable to score in the game.

“It’s like drawing in the sand,” James told Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “And then the waves just coming and knocking that s— out the way. It just hurts, bro.”

“I feel bad for him,” James said of Herbert. “He’s out there fighting for his life, bro. There’s guys coming from the left, the right. He trying to see if his guys are open, but it’s tough. I ain’t going to lie. He’s getting hit every time. Just for him to get back up, bro, I just got so much respect for him, honestly, because he’s not going to say anything. But I just feel like he gave us every chance he could, just knowing what he’s dealing with. We just need to be better.”

“We let the defense down today,” Herbert said. “We have to do better than 3 points, and as an offense, it’s not good enough, and the quarterback play wasn’t good enough.”

“We win as a team, we lose as a team, and that’s my responsibility to have that team in a better position,” HC John Harbaugh added on the loss. “I really don’t have the answers. I wish I did. If I did, there would have been a different result.”

Chargers OT Joe Alt , when asked if he had ligament damage: “Everything you could do to an ankle, I did, pretty much. The goal is to have it not affect me at all” (Popper)

, when asked if he had ligament damage: “Everything you could do to an ankle, I did, pretty much. The goal is to have it not affect me at all” (Popper) Chargers OL Mekhi Becton said he was uncomfortable playing in former OC Greg Roman’s system this season: “It’s a lot of different things I’m not used to.” He added he was unable to get comfortable in the system during the course of the season. (Rhim)