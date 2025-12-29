AFC Notes: Devin Lloyd, DeMeco Ryans, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd is the AFC leader in interceptions and spoke about the team only having LS Ross Matiscik as their lone Pro Bowl representative.

“You always use that type stuff as fuel,” Lloyd said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “At the end of the day, you got to channel it the right way. . . . Anything you can use as an edge. I don’t think I was the only one that kind of got snubbed. We’re an 11-4 team, and a lot of guys put a lot of good stuff on tape.”

Jaguars HC Liam Coen became the first head coach in NFL history to inherit a four-win team and win 12 games. The Jaguars have won their seventh-straight game, their longest streak since the 1999 season.

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans raved about his team’s performance in the win over the Chargers, which showed they are ready to make an impact in the playoffs once again.

“Just really proud of every person on this team and organization,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com. “It’s what you play for. It’s what you work hard for throughout training camp. It’s what you fight in the season for, for an opportunity to be in the playoffs and go win it all. So we’ve earned that and it wasn’t given to us. Our guys went out and earned it. We’re extremely proud of everybody for that. I believe in this team because I know what these guys are about. I know how they work throughout training camp when nobody’s watching. I know how close our team got throughout training camp, throughout the season. We have guys who are true believers, who are unwavering in their faith. Guys who come to work every single day. Put in that work no matter what’s being said on the outside, things that really don’t matter to us. That’s why I believed, because I saw the work ethic those guys put in.”

“From my viewpoint, the turning point for our entire season, I go back to our Jacksonville game,” Ryans went on. “For us to be down as far as we were in that game and to have our backup quarterback Davis Mills to have such a clutch performance to get us into a position to win that game. I feel like that’s the game that flipped our season and just showed us that no matter what we’re up against, no matter who’s on the field, if we stay together, stay connected, we can overcome anything. We knew this was the game to punch our ticket to get into the playoffs. A lot of guys were dealing with pain, injuries; guys went down on the field. I go talk to Kamari, he’s coming up to me: ‘Coach, there’s no way I’m coming out of this game.’ That’s the mindset of all of our guys. It’s all on the line.”

Texans QB C.J. Stroud started the game hot but wound up throwing two picks, yet Ryans still felt Stroud played well.

“I feel like C.J. did an outstanding job,” Ryans said. “Even though he had some picks early, he continued to battle. We continue to throw the ball and continue to make some good decisions with the ball. I like how we faced adversity and overcame it. So, I’m proud of the offense, for the way they battle all day.”

The team has been brainwashed to swarm the football defensively, according to DE Will Anderson.

“Man, that’s just that warrior mentality, man, that spreads throughout the locker room,” Anderson said of the group’s performance. “Man, whatever it takes to find a way. That’s what we’re built on. We’re built on toughness. We’re built on mentality. Everybody has that same mentality like I don’t care if I’m hurting. I don’t care. I can’t let my brother down.”

“Man, our brand of ball is really just one word and that’s ’swarm,” Anderson continued. “Whatever may happen, good or bad, everybody is just swarming. I think we talked about how we’ve been brainwashed to swarm. It’s in everybody’s head. You step on that field, you’re swarming.”

“I think I’m most proud of how we stuck together as brothers and sisters as well,” Stroud told reporters after the win over the Chargers. ”Everybody in our facility, we stuck together. When I was in college, we used to have this term called ‘I vs. The World’. People turn their back on you or they start talking crazy and just doing whatever, but, at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter what’s happening on the outside. I thought when people were trying to divide us and try to pick on one person or one thing or whoever, we had opportunities to stick together. So, I thought that that was what his year has been for me and that’s what I’m most proud of is just in that time, we stuck together and stayed one because we could’ve easily spun it off and the season would have went differently.”

Texans WR Nico Collins was fined $14,491 for a violent gesture, and DT Tommy Togiai was fined $9,625 for a facemask.

Titans

Titans S Mike Brown was fined $6,111 for a facemask, LB Arden Key was fined $11,593 for a facemask, LB Cedric Gray was fined $6,492 twice for facemask penalties, LB Jihad Ward was fined $7,806 for a blow to the quarterback’s head/neck, and DB Kevin Winston was fined $23,186 for a hip-drop tackle.

passed Bears Hall of Fame RB for the second-most all-purpose yards by a rookie. Titans QB Cam Ward became the first rookie in franchise history to pass for 3,000 yards.