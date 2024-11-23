AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, Davonte Adams, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane has seen a massive uptick in his workload, as he’s already at 168 touches this year despite getting just 130 in his rookie year. Miami OC Frank Smith believes Achane is fit to take the step and become the team’s workhorse going forward.

“I think him, like all the guys, just whatever the game requires, he’s ready for it and he’s done a great job with everything just making sure he’s ready to go for the season,” Smith said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “Your hardest year as a player is your rookie year because there’s so much transition. So for him, he’s been great. I know he handles everything like a professional and he’s been helping us win, so excited for everything he’s done.”

Jets

Jets WR Davante Adams said he wasn’t surprised to see GM Joe Douglas fired after a bad start to the 2024 season.

“It’s surprising, but it’s not, just because you know the way this game goes,” Adams said, via Around The NFL. “When games aren’t being won and things don’t look the way that they were intended to look, something’s gotta change.”

New York fired HC Robert Saleh prior to Adams’ arrival. While Adams doesn’t have an opinion on his departure, he did say that he understands the nature of the business.

“I wasn’t technically here yet for the head coaching change here, but going through that in Vegas, when things aren’t working, typically things get moved around,” Adams added. “You’ve got to adjust some furniture. You kinda anticipate it coming just because of the scope of the season, and the way that we’ve been looking as a team. They’ve got to place the blame or put accountability on somebody, and oftentimes it winds up on the coach and the management, and that’s kinda how the cookie crumbles. It’s not for me to say whether it’s the right thing to do or not. I’m just getting here, and I’m still learning about the way things work in this building and the way things have been in this building. So, I’m not here to talk about whether or not it was supposed to happen. I’m just saying it’s typically how it goes.”

Despite the team’s struggles, Adams has no regrets about being traded to New York and another chance to play with QB Aaron Rodgers.

“No, I don’t live my life like that,” he said. “You’ll drive yourself crazy. Hindsight’s always 20-20. So you can sit here and look at it right now and say, ‘Oh, I could’ve maybe stayed there, would’ve been more comfortable, wouldn’t have had to move and all that stuff.’ But for me, it’s about going with my gut in my life, and that’s how I make my decisions. I live with them. We’ll roll the dice and see what happens. It’s not really a gamble even in this situation. It’s more of making … it’s almost like an inference. It’s calculated based on growing up, playing with … we’re talking about playing with Aaron Rodgers here, too. This isn’t like taking some crazy gamble going somewhere with some rookie that’s unproven. Neither of us have played as good as we’re capable of playing, but when you’re rolling the dice, you’d hope that it’s favoring you more. You got trick dice. It still might not work, but we’re trying and doing everything we can and still going.”

Patriots

Patriots DT Christian Barmore has a new outlook on life after dealing with life-threatening blood clots in his lungs.

“Not taking anything for granted. I could have lost my life. My doctor told me that,” Barmore said, via Mass Live. “I got closer to God, just saying why did this happen to me? But God makes no mistakes. And I feel like God brings his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers. I’m a soldier. So I just told myself I ain’t going to let this beat me.”

Barmore said that he’s feeling better after missing the majority of the season and is working to get back into game shape.

“I felt good. Still trying to get in game shape, but I felt really good. I’m still good,” Barmore said. “Really just keep grinding man, just keep doing extra work. That stuff is out of my lungs now. Thank God. Just keep on grinding man. But I feel really good. I feel really well.”

Barmore added that returning to the field with his teammates was something that kept him motivated throughout his recovery process.

“It motivated the hell out of me,” Barmore said. “Especially my man Coach (Jerod) Mayo and (DeMarcus Covington) and just my teammates, man. The support they gave me every day, it feels like anybody in the world would love to come back because this team really supported me every time, even when my head’s not up. So I just told myself I’m going to come back for my team. So that was just my goal — my No. 1 goal.”