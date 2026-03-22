AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, Dolphins, Jets Free Agency, Bills

Bills

Oregon WR Malik Benson has a private workout scheduled with the Bills. (Tony Pauline)

has a private workout scheduled with the Bills. (Tony Pauline) Washington WR Denzel Boston has a private workout planned with the Bills. (Tony Pauline)

has a private workout planned with the Bills. (Tony Pauline) South Carolina State CB Jarod Washington met with the Bills at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Bills at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Arkansas LB Xavian Sorey Jr. met privately with the Bills before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Dolphins

The Dolphins restructured RB De’Von Achane ’s contract, lowering his salary to $1.145 million through a $4.622 million conversion into a signing bonus, resulting in a new 2026 salary cap figure of $2.308 million. The deal also includes 2027–2030 voidable years and adds $4.622 million in total new guarantees, on top of the $954,508 in guarantees from his previous contract. (Wilson)

’s contract, lowering his salary to $1.145 million through a $4.622 million conversion into a signing bonus, resulting in a new 2026 salary cap figure of $2.308 million. The deal also includes 2027–2030 voidable years and adds $4.622 million in total new guarantees, on top of the $954,508 in guarantees from his previous contract. (Wilson) The Dolphins restructured C Aaron Brewer ’s contract by converting $5.25 million of salary into a signing bonus for cap purposes, lowering his salary to $1.215 million and resulting in a new $4.947 million salary cap figure. The deal also adds a 2030 voidable year and includes 2027–2030 voidable years, with additional guarantees added on top of the prior $13.18 million from his previous contract. (Wilson)

’s contract by converting $5.25 million of salary into a signing bonus for cap purposes, lowering his salary to $1.215 million and resulting in a new $4.947 million salary cap figure. The deal also adds a 2030 voidable year and includes 2027–2030 voidable years, with additional guarantees added on top of the prior $13.18 million from his previous contract. (Wilson) LSU CB Mansoor Delane has a 30 visit set up with the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)

has a 30 visit set up with the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler) Washington WR Denzel Boston met with the Dolphins at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Dolphins at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore met privately with the Dolphins after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Jets

When examining the Jets and Raiders offseason, one anonymous assistant GM told Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports that he liked the approach of both teams and feels they didn’t do “anything stupid” with their spending.

“I’m not saying either one of them will be good,” the assistant GM said. “But I liked their approach (to free agency). They didn’t do anything stupid.”

New York notably signed defensive players like LB Demario Davis, EDGE Joseph Ossai, CB Nahshon Wright, and acquired S Minkah Fitzpatrick. An anonymous scout said that New York “completely rebuilt their defense” without making any unnecessary moves.

“[They] completely rebuilt their defense,” the scout said. “But they did it without taking an unnecessary big swing. Every guy they signed is a solid veteran player. And none of them broke anyone’s bank.”

One AFC executive told Vacchiano that they’ve created a solid foundation on defense, which should help them in the short term.

“Aaron Glenn is a defensive guy, and he could see that after the trades last year [of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner], he had nothing to build around,” the executive said. “He still needs to find stars, but now he has a foundation, at least in the short term. He can start to build a program, even if most of these guys won’t be around when the Jets are finally good.”