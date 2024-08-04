AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, Jacoby Brissett, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

According to Ryan O’Halloran, Bills second-round S Cole Bishop is considered week to week with a shoulder injury.

Bills CB Kaiir Elam feels fresh and healthy after a season with a nagging foot injury: "I'm healthy, man. I'm flying around. I'm playing free. My confidence is through the roof." (Alex Brasky)

The Bills signed S Kareem Jackson to a one-year, $1.21 million contract. (Aaron Wilson)

Dolphins

After a tremendous rookie season, Dolphins RB De’Von Achane has worked to take another step in year two. Miami OC Frank Smith thinks his mental improvements will be the biggest difference for Achane in 2024.

“You can really see a growth of his understanding of the offense, where he fits in, just overall in the run game, where he’s trying to affect his aiming points, affect the defense, working together with the linemen, how it all fits together and then in the passing game as well,” Smith said, via Adam Stites of the Dolphins Wire. “You can tell it’s year two for him. He’s really made substantial growth and I think this camp will really be good these next couple weeks for him to continue to grow upon everything he’s done.”

Patriots

New England signed QB Jacoby Brissett and drafted first-round QB Drake Maye to shore up the position this offseason. Brissett feels he’s the perfect player to start at QB while mentoring young players like Maye.

“Oh, for sure, no question,” Brissett said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I’m probably the perfect person to mentor the guys in my room, but I’m also the perfect person for this job to start. I don’t take that lightly. I came here to play first. Every time I step out on that field and my teammates see me, I want them to know that everything that comes with me comes with me, but I’m here to start. I’m here to play and win games, and that’s my plan.”

“First and foremost, I’m competing with the whole room. I want it to be abundantly clear who’s the guy. I don’t want anybody questioning anything about that. From Drake, he’s done a good job. He’s gotten better each and every day, and that’s all you can ask for, all of us. I’m out there trying to get better each and every day. I want my teammates to see me going out there and see our room getting better each and every day because, at some point, we’re all gonna need each other. The standard can’t change when one of us goes in, or one goes out.”