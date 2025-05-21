AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, Mike Vrabel, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane spoke on the team’s chemistry coming together in OTAs rather than in training camp as it did before the 2024 season.

“We’re doing better than we did last year because a lot of guys here in OTAs, we’re trying to build our chemistry earlier than trying to do it in training camp,” Achane said, via DolphinsWire.com. “So I feel like it’s more of a team thing. A lot of people are here. … I feel like as a team we’re building that energy and we’re here every day. We’re not missing days. You can see this year’s team is way different from last year’s team.”

The Dolphins are hiring Rachael Kaplan as a football analytics staff assistant. (Seth Walder)

Jets

NFL draft analyst Todd McShay praised the Jets for their selection of TE Mason Taylor and thinks that he will be a strong fit as a starter in the team’s offense. He commented about it on his show with co-host Steve Muench this past week.

“[The Jets] absolutely need it,” McShay said on The McShay Show. “And with that quarterback situation, you need security over the middle of the field… and Mason Taylor’s perfect for Justin Fields.”

“Mason Taylor is TE1 for the Jets,” Muench added. “He’s ready to go. The way LSU used him is borderline frustrating. They didn’t do enough with him, in my opinion. I think when you get him to the pros, he’s going to be a far more productive pro. You look at that skillset, you look at that frame, and I think he’s gonna take off if they can get him the ball.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was adamant that last year’s team was much different from the one he is preparing for the upcoming season.

“Why the f— would I care about what happened last year?” Vrabel said on Forged in Foxborough. “I’m worried about what’s going to go right today and tomorrow and the next day. We’re not worried about what went wrong. We’re focused on what’s going to go right. We’re building our own identity, OK? The overriding goal for the program that we’re going to build is going to be to win the division.”

Vrabel says he’s been in contact with RB Rhamondre Stevenson, who is dealing with a personal matter: “We’re extremely excited to have him with us.” (Doug Kyed)