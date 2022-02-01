AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Mekhi Becton, Patriots

Dolphins
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Dolphins put a band-aid on the situation with CB Xavien Howard and will have to address his desire for either a new contract or trade this offseason.
- Fowler adds former Dolphins first-round CB Noah Igbinoghene might need a fresh start after playing just 78 snaps in his second season.
- 49ers OC Mike McDaniel is viewed around the league as a good fit for the Dolphins’ vacant head coaching job. (Jordan Schultz)
Jets
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler calls Jets LT Mekhi Becton a “deep sleeper” to be traded. He acknowledges Jets GM Joe Douglas probably doesn’t want to abandon his first draft pick but with how poorly the 2021 season went, including Becton’s extended rehab, it can’t be dismissed.
- Jets HC Robert Saleh said Becton and OT George Fant will compete for the left tackle job: “As I’ve told George Fant: He has a chance to maintain that (left tackle) position. It’s the same thing for Mekhi Becton. He has to come in and reassert himself into the starting lineup.” (Connor Hughes)
- On Fant, Saleh said he still has room to grow: “He hasn’t even scratched the surface. We still think George can get better. He really has played one year of left tackle, so we’re excited about his development.” (Hughes)
- On Becton, Saleh mentioned he can be as good as he wants to be: “I think Mekhi has the skill set to do whatever he wants. He just has to put his mind to it.” (Hughes)
Patriots
- SI’s Albert Breer notes Alabama OC Bill O’Brien is considered the “logical” candidate to fill the team’s offensive coordinator role left by Raiders HC Josh McDaniel.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler highlights Patriots OLB Chase Winovich as someone who could draw trade interest, as he’s been buried on the Patriots’ depth chart due to poor run defense.
