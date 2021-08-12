AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Dolphins G Liam Eichenberg left Wednesday’s scrimmage with the Bears after sustaining a shoulder injury.

left Wednesday’s scrimmage with the Bears after sustaining a shoulder injury. Dolphins HC Brian Flores regarded Eichenberg’s injury as “day-to-day” and is already working towards returning: “It’s day-to-day. He’s already working to get back. He’s done a good job for us so far. Kind of get over this and hopefully get him back as soon as we can.”

regarded Eichenberg’s injury as “day-to-day” and is already working towards returning: “It’s day-to-day. He’s already working to get back. He’s done a good job for us so far. Kind of get over this and hopefully get him back as soon as we can.” Flores said rookie DE Jaelan Phillips is being “ramped back up” in practice after missing 10 days: “Jaelan had some good snaps yesterday; hopefully will have a few more today. Hopefully we’ll build off of yesterday and ramp him up over the course of days, weeks, etc.”

is being “ramped back up” in practice after missing 10 days: “Jaelan had some good snaps yesterday; hopefully will have a few more today. Hopefully we’ll build off of yesterday and ramp him up over the course of days, weeks, etc.” Flores mentioned that rookie S Jevon Holland is going well with his fundamentals and is proving to be a hard worker: “He’s doing a lot of good things from a fundamentals standpoint. He’s a hard-working kid. I don’t judge people off of three or four plays. He’s had 500 plays over training camp; not going to judge them on four of them, good or bad.”

is going well with his fundamentals and is proving to be a hard worker: “He’s doing a lot of good things from a fundamentals standpoint. He’s a hard-working kid. I don’t judge people off of three or four plays. He’s had 500 plays over training camp; not going to judge them on four of them, good or bad.” Flores added that Dolphins LB Benardrick McKinney is progressively improving in training camp: “Tough, physical, downhill player, smart, good communicator, done some good things. He’s gotten better over the course of training camp.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said he believes the team’s linebackers are good enough to play in his tough system.

“We’ve got a lot of faith in the linebacking crew that we have,” Saleh said, via Ryan Dunleavy. “They’ve done a really good job in taking the system, attacking it, and absorbing all the stress that’s put on them. They’re getting comfortable.

“But they’re about to see different schemes, and it’s going to create a whole new set of challenges for them. It’s going to be a great learning experience over the next three weeks.”

Saleh said rookie WR Elijah Moore is undergoing an MRI to determine the severity of a quad injury and that he may not play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Giants. (Connor Hughes)

Jets WR Denzel Mims said he is still recovering from food poisoning he had in the spring: “I feel like I’m catching up and I’m almost there.” (Rich Cimini)

said he is still recovering from food poisoning he had in the spring: “I feel like I’m catching up and I’m almost there.” (Rich Cimini) Saleh mentioned that the team isn’t giving up on Mims: “He’s working his tail off, and the harder he works, the more he puts in, the more opportunities he’s going to get…He’s part of the rotation.” (Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots WR N’Keal Harry has continued to impress in training camp thus far, making some difficult catches look routine. However, he expects nothing less of himself.

“(The fans) see them as spectacular,” Harry said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, “but I see those as routine plays for me.”

Asked about if his effort during camp was to prove the naysayers wrong, Harry refuted the notion.

“For me, honestly, I could care less what he doubters think,” he said. “All I know is there’s a lot of people that are still supporting me and still believe in me, so I want to prove those people right. My family included, my friends, my agent, everybody. I want to prove them right and prove myself right.”

Harry says he has focused on keeping his body right and taking one day at a time.

“I feel like I’ve been taking really good care of my body,” Harry said. “I’m feeling good out there, and I’m just trying to stack the days, get a little bit better each day.”

Harry was asked again about his trade request this offseason: “Everything that’s going on off the field, that’s not really my concern right now.“