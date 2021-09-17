AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Brian Flores said WR Preston Williams (foot) is “definitely improving” and they are monitoring his health in practice ahead of Week 2: “He is definitely improving from a health standpoint. We’ll see how today goes before determining if he is up Sunday.” (Joe Schad)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh confirmed that LT Mekhi Becton is undergoing knee surgery and carries a recovery timetable of at least 4-8 weeks. (Rich Cimini)

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Becton got a second opinion on his knee to make sure season-ending surgery wasn’t required and they deemed a cartilage clean-out may be sufficient.

Patriots

Patriots’ rookie CB Shaun Wade talked about his difficult transition from once being heralded as a first-round draft pick, to being traded by the Ravens.

“They taught me the three calls that I needed to know,” Wade said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “I played those three calls and just had fun out there. It was a crazy reaction,” he recalled. “I was at practice with the Ravens, I forget what day it was. Coach Harbaugh came to me, and he was like, ‘We’re going to trade you.’ My mind was just everywhere. I didn’t know where to go with my mind. I had an apartment down there (in Baltimore), I was settled down there, and it just happened…I flew here that next day, flew into Providence, came up here … and I’m on a new team now. It’s time to grind, get to know the different people on the team, on the staff, and just learn from Gilmore, J.C. (Jackson) and (Jalen) Mills.”

Wade also talked about changing defenses and going from one franchise to another as a rookie.

“That adjustment, I’m not going to lie, it’s very, very hard,” Wade said. “Just going to Baltimore and learning their defense and how they play, how they practice, and coming here, it’s a totally different atmosphere. They practice different, they lift different here, the coaches are different here, the system is different here. It’s just something that I have to adjust to, and that’s a part of life. You’ve got to adjust in life, and this is just something I’ve got to adjust to get to where I want in my goals.”

for Week 2: K Quinn Nordin (abdomen), LB (throat) QUESTIONABLE for Week 2: T Trenton Brown (calf), T Yodny Cajuste (hamstring), LB Ronnie Perkins (shoulder), TE Jonnu Smith (hip)