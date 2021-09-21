AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are planning to shake things up on the offensive line after another poor performance in Week 2. Starting LG Solomon Kindley could be replaced by second-round OL Liam Eichenberg .

could be replaced by second-round OL . The Dolphins aren’t benching LT Austin Jackson but they have put him on notice that he needs to play better, per Jackson. He was graded as their second-worst lineman in Week 2.

but they have put him on notice that he needs to play better, per Jackson. He was graded as their second-worst lineman in Week 2. Long-term, Jackson adds the Dolphins are discussing shifting 2020 second-rounder Robert Hunt back out to right tackle from guard and kicking Jackson inside to guard.

back out to right tackle from guard and kicking Jackson inside to guard. Miami has also talked about swapping Eichenberg and current starting RT Jesse Davis . As of right now, veteran OL Greg Mancz is not a starting option at guard, per Jackson’s sources.

. As of right now, veteran OL is not a starting option at guard, per Jackson’s sources. The Dolphins have used quite a bit of draft capital on a number of these guys but OL coach Lemuel Jeanpierre said that doesn’t matter as much as production now that they’re in the league when it comes to sorting out the pecking order: “A lot of times, you don’t know until you get into this level. That’s why you see late draft picks, undrafted, come in and produce and you all are surprised. When you get to this level, that draft pick is nice but it’s gone now; you have to perform.”

J ets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said WR Denzel Mims‘ inability to play special teams is contributing to him not playing. Mims was a second-round pick just last year but was a healthy scratch in Week 2.

“When you’re looking at your fourth and fifth receivers, you have to be reliable with regards to multiple positions. You have to be able to play special teams,” Saleh said, via Daryl Slater. “In speaking with the coaching staff, when you get to that part of the roster, you’re looking at Brant (Boyer) first. Then, you get to the ability to play multiple positions in the event someone gets hurt.”

Saleh added WRs Keelan Cole and Jeff Smith are right now earning playing time over Mims.

“Denzel had a really good week of work and has to continue to build on what he did. He has to understand that there is special teams involved, there’s Z and the X. If he can capitalize off what he did this week, I don’t anticipate this being much longer. At the same time, I don’t see Jeff (Smith) and Keelan (Cole) relenting. They are every bit deserving to be on the field, too. It’s a good problem to have all of these receivers fighting for a position, to be on the active. Denzel will get there.”

Patriots Patriots HC Bill Belichick complimented RB James White after the game, calling him “one of the team’s best players” and a “guy they can really count on.” “James is one of our best players,” Belichick said, via NESN. “He has tremendous consistency. He can really do whatever we ask him to do — third down, first down, run the ball, catch it, blitz pickup. He gives that group great leadership with his preparation and performance. He is always ready to go on game day. Whatever you need him to do, that’s a guy you can really count on. And yeah, he came through big (Sunday). He was able to make a number of good plays for us — runs and passes and some key plays. He’s a guy we really count on and he delivers.”