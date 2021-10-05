AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins have not had a ton of success on offense so far in 2021. It doesn’t help that backup QB Jacoby Brissett has played the majority of the snaps so far but the offensive coaching has started to take some fire for Miami’s lack of production.

”We all have to look at ourselves in the mirror,” Dolphins co-OC George Godsey said via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “We all have work to be done that can be better. It starts with us, coaches, putting the guys in better situations and getting some of our guys more targets early and making sure they get involved. There are definitely some plays we would like to have back, coaching and playing. There are plenty of games left.”

Godsey is the co-offensive coordinator along with Eric Studesville, and it’s not clear who calls the plays. It appears QB coach Charlie Frye might also have a significant hand in the process. Studesville says Frye relays the play directly to the quarterback and has leeway to add input to it. It’s an unusual arrangement for an NFL team but Studesville says it “hasn’t been an issue.”

“It’s more execution and doing things of what we’re calling. A collaborative effort… has been good with us putting ideas together and formulating what we want to do. We just got to execute it better,” he said.

With WR Jakeem Grant off to Chicago via trade, the Dolphins will lean on either first-round WR Jaylen Waddle or CB Noah Igbinoghene on kick and punt returns, per Jackson.

Dolphins LB coach Anthony Campanile is back after missing time due to COVID-19. (Joe Schad)

Jets

Jets DL Quinnen Williams said he was proud to see his brother, LB Quincy Williams, have a strong game vs. Tennessee. Quincy was claimed by the Jets off waivers and the brothers became the first duo to each record a sack in the same game on the same team.

“It was amazing because a lot of people don’t know about him,” Quinnen said, via Zach Braziller. “A lot of people don’t really think of him as a baller like he is. For him to go out there and execute and put it on tape like he did was amazing to see.”

Patriots

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels commented on the fumbles by running backs J.J. Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson: “There’s nothing more important than the ball…. I still have a lot of confidence in those guys. Believe me, every back that I’ve ever coached has fumbled.” (Zack Cox)