AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Brian Flores expects DT Raekwon Davis (knee) to play in Week 5 if “all things go well” in Friday’s practice. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- Flores said WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) could be a game-time decision.
- Armando Salguero notes that Parker likely would not be 100 percent if he plays in Week 5.
- Dolphins’ LB Jerome Baker said that the team must focus internally in order to improve their defense: “We have to look in the mirror and stop blaming other people, other things and turn this thing around for us.” (Barry Jackson)
Jets
Jets’ HC Robert Saleh mentioned the versatility of CB Javelin Guidry, which allows them to mix up their defensive coverages.
“I’m gonna pump him up for a second because I don’t think he gets enough credit,” Saleh said during a press conference on Wednesday. “He played corner, nickel, and dime in one game last week. Which is not easy. He’s been an absolute stud and we’re very fortunate to have him.”
- The Jets have already ruled out TE Tyler Kroft, S Adrian Colbert, and WR Jeff Smith who did not travel with the team for their game in London, England. (Rich Cimini)
- Jets’ receivers Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims returned to practice as full participants for the team. (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Mims spoke to the media and revealed his unhappiness about not being able to contribute yet added that he isn’t concerned about being traded: “Yeah, of course, it’s frustrating. I’m a competitive player. I’m not worried about that. Main focus is this game.” (Cimini)
- Regarding Jets DE John Franklin‘s four-year, $55 million extension, HC Robert Saleh called Franklin “absolutely dominant” and thinks he still has more potential: “Absolutely dominant at times… hasn’t even scratched the surface … those are the guys you want to pay.” (Rich Cimini)
- Saleh said that WR Elijah Moore (concussion) and CB Brandin Echols (concussion) are expected to play in Week 5. (Rich Cimini)
- OUT for Week 5: S Adrian Colbert (concussion), TE Tyler Kroft (back), S Marcus Maye (ankle), WR Jeff Smith (concussion)
- QUESTIONABLE for Week 5: CB Brandin Echols (concussion), DT Nathan Shepherd (knee)
Patriots
- The Athletic’s Joe Person and Jeff Howe note that it appears the Patriots had two other offers on the table from other AFC teams for CB Stephon Gilmore.
- Patriots’ G Ted Karras commented on four of the team’s five starting linemen being absent from practice: “We have a versatile group. However we line up, everyone is striving to do their best. It’s definitely not an ideal situation … but we had a good practice yesterday.” (Mike Reiss)
- Now with the Panthers’ CB Stephon Gilmore says he has “no hard feelings” toward Patriots for trading him. (Joe Person)
- Patriots’ CB J.C. Jackson was shocked to see Gilmore leaving: “I was kinda shocked. I know it’s a business at the end of the day, but it just kinda shocked me that he’s not here anymore.” (Dakota Randall)
- Patriots HC Bill Belichick said they will use Friday’s practice to determine their starting offensive line for Week 5 after four starters missed time this week: “Today will help clear some of that up. But whoever has the opportunity, I’m sure they’ll make the most of it…we’ll see how it all plays out.” (Mike Giardi)
- Regarding the Patriots re-signing LB Jamie Collins, Belichick believes the veteran provides them “depth” at linebacker: “Jamie has experience in our system, and we feel like he can give us some depth at that spot.” (Zack Cox)
- OUT for Week 5: T Trenton Brown (calf), G Shaquille Mason (abdomen), CB Shaun Wade (concussion)
- QUESTIONABLE for Week 5: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), S Cody Davis (knee), S Kyle Dugger (hamstring), K Nick Folk (left knee), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), CB Jalen Mills (hamstring), DE Ronnie Perkins (ankle), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)
