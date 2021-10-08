AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Brian Flores expects DT Raekwon Davis (knee) to play in Week 5 if “all things go well” in Friday’s practice. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

(hamstring) could be a game-time decision. Armando Salguero notes that Parker likely would not be 100 percent if he plays in Week 5.

Dolphins’ LB Jerome Baker said that the team must focus internally in order to improve their defense: “We have to look in the mirror and stop blaming other people, other things and turn this thing around for us.” (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh mentioned the versatility of CB Javelin Guidry, which allows them to mix up their defensive coverages.

“I’m gonna pump him up for a second because I don’t think he gets enough credit,” Saleh said during a press conference on Wednesday. “He played corner, nickel, and dime in one game last week. Which is not easy. He’s been an absolute stud and we’re very fortunate to have him.”

