AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins HC Brian Flores believes Tua Tagovailoa is trending in the “right direction” and will evaluate his availability for Week 6 in practice: “We’re moving enough in the right direction that he’ll be out there. He’ll have an opportunity to practice and, hopefully, play in the game.” (David Furones)

Jets HC Robert Saleh said second-round WR Elijah Moore‘s lack of production is a combination of the offense not finding rhythm and Moore adjusting to the NFL.

“It’s the same thing [as with Wilson] — there’s transition for Elijah that he’s going to go through,” Saleh said, via Mark Cannizzaro. “When you get off to a slow start [in games], you fall behind [and] you’re limited in plays.’’

Saleh said the relationship between the team and WR Denzel Mims is “good” and “I don’t know if there’s anything to rectify.” Saleh praised “Mimsy” and said he’s “earning his reps and he’ll continue to do so.” (Rich Cimini)

Jets DE John Franklin-Myers' four-year, $55 million extension includes a $2 million signing bonus, a $10 million roster bonus in 2022, annual $500,000 per-game roster bonuses, and base salaries of $1.5 million in 2022, $11.4 million in 2023, $13.3 million 2024), and $14.3 million in 2025. (Connor Hughes)

’ four-year, $55 million extension includes a $2 million signing bonus, a $10 million roster bonus in 2022, annual $500,000 per-game roster bonuses, and base salaries of $1.5 million in 2022, $11.4 million in 2023, $13.3 million 2024), and $14.3 million in 2025. (Connor Hughes) Franklin-Myers has his 2022 base salary fully guaranteed. His 2023 base salary is guaranteed for injury, with $6 million of it becoming fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster the fifth day of the 2022 league year. In 2024, $3.184 million is guaranteed for injury with $1.1 million becoming fully guaranteed in 2023 and $2 million in 2024. (Hughes)

The Jets hosted TE Nick Eubanks, C Brandon Fusco, and OL Dru Samia for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

C , and OL for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson) Of this group, New York signed Samia to their practice squad.

Patriots RB coach Ivan Fears said fourth-round RB Rhamondre Stevenson is improving: "Rhamondre started out too cautious. He was almost very nervous to carry the ball. We can't play that way … He turned it loose (at the end), didn't he? We're going to get the cow bell going with that boy. He's going to turn it loose and we're going to be all right." (Mike Reiss)

said fourth-round RB is improving: “Rhamondre started out too cautious. He was almost very nervous to carry the ball. We can’t play that way … He turned it loose (at the end), didn’t he? We’re going to get the cow bell going with that boy. He’s going to turn it loose and we’re going to be all right.” (Mike Reiss) The Patriots brought in S Sean Davis for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)