AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins worked out RB Benny LeMay, RB Lamar Miller, RB Jordan Scarlett and RB Dexter Williams. Williams signed with the team. (Aaron Wilson)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said first-round QB Zach Wilson needs to continue working to improve his accuracy.

“It’s something he has to improve on — I’m not going to hide from that — but it’s not something that we’re concerned about,” Saleh said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “[It’s] just something that we have to keep working on.”

Wilson mentioned his inaccuracy is frustrating but he’s confident it will get better.

“Yeah, I worked on it a lot and that’s why I was frustrated, I think, missing some easy ones,” Wilson said. “That’s never been an issue for me, obviously, and I think part of it’s going to be just getting used to this NFL game. Probably some of the routes that we’re doing I didn’t do a lot in college. That’s not making an excuse at all, but I’ve got to get better at being able to get those guys a nice, accurate ball over the line. … It’s frustrating when I didn’t hit on some of those.”

The Jets added S Justin Hardee to the COVID-19 reserve list. (Brian Costello)

Colts LB Bobby Okereke said the defense has to focus on the Patriots running game this week.

“They’ve got mixes in there: they run Wham, trap, counter, power,” Okereke said, via Joel A. Erickson. “For me and the linebackers, it’s about having our eyes right, playing downhill and being the more aggressive, physical team. That’s a pride point for us…We’re just ready to attack the run and make them one-dimensional.”

Patriots S Adrian Phillips said he’s day-to-day with a knee issue: “Everything’s checked out pretty ok.” (Andrew Callahan)

said he’s day-to-day with a knee issue: “Everything’s checked out pretty ok.” (Andrew Callahan) The Patriots placed TE Dalton Keene on the COVID-19 reserve list. Keene has been on injured reserve since training camp. (Jim McBride)